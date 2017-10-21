Tottenham vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur can affirm their place as Premier League title contenders if they beat Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with both teams having clinched valuable midweek results in Europe.

Both Spurs and Liverpool sit at the top of their respective UEFA Champions League groups, with Tottenham drawing 1-1 away to Real Madrid on Tuesday while the Reds rocked Maribor 7-0 in their trip to Slovenia.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino's side are unbeaten in 10 matches after scraping a point in Spain's capital, while Liverpool have now gone five matches without defeat, although only two of those results have been wins.

Tottenham sit five points off Premier League leaders Manchester City and three points behind second-placed Manchester United, but Liverpool, eighth, are in more desperate need of a result after drawing their last two league outings.

Read on for a preview of Sunday's top-flight showdown, complete with all the latest team news as two of England's powerhouses prepare to clash in the capital.

Date: Sunday, October 22

Time: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Team News

Tottenham midfielders Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele have each missed significant portions of this season with knee and ankle injuries, respectively, per Transfermarkt, but the latter could be in contention to return on Sunday.

Dele Alli will also return to the lineup this weekend after being suspended for the midweek draw in Madrid, where left-back Danny Rose made his first appearance since January, as reported by the London Evening Standard:

Rose could keep his place in the Spurs XI after Pochettino confirmed illness was the reason Ben Davies missed their last two matches, per Alasdair Gold of football.london, although Jan Vertonghen is another option.

Liverpool are yet to hand midfield playmaker Adam Lallana or right-back Nathaniel Clyne their 2017-18 debuts as they continue injury rehabilitation, and neither player will be back in time for the trip to Wembley.

One player who could be jostling for a starting role is summer signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who came on to score his first Liverpool goal at Maribor, and Klopp spoke positively of the midfielder's progress:

The Reds will be concerned by comments from Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, meanwhile, after he suggested Sadio Mane, who was recently injured on international duty, could return to training with the national team next week.

It was suggested Mane would be sidelined for six weeks due to a hamstring issue, but Cisse spoke of his star man coming back far ahead of schedule, per The Mirror's Matt Lawless:

"In my mind there’s no doubt he will be with us for the double header against South Africa and that he will be 100 per cent fit.

"Until now, he has just been doing some individual training - running in straight lines - but from next week, he is going to train harder and start working with the ball."

Preview

Tottenham look to be the on-paper favourites for Sunday's home clash, but it's worth taking into account a 1-0 triumph over Bournemouth last Saturday was their first Premier League win at temporary home Wembley.

That being said, a draw away to the European champions on Tuesday will have done their confidence a world of good, and Pochettino suitably praised his players following a superb Champions League result:

Liverpool won't be short on morale, either, and though five different players got on the scoresheet in Slovenia, it was summer arrival Mohamed Salah who stole the headlines, as told by the club's Twitter account:

Both Salah and Roberto Firmino scored braces against Maribor—the former even earned Champions League Player of the Week credentials—while Philippe Coutinho continued his return to form by getting in on the act.

But for all the Reds' attacking might, their defence has been at the root of almost all their issues this term, which doesn't bode well travelling to face the third-highest scorers in the Premier League, Tottenham (15).