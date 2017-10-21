Real Madrid vs. Eibar: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid will hope to keep within touching distance of La Liga leaders Barcelona by handing Eibar their fourth successive defeat on the road when the two teams meet on Sunday.

Los Blancos were disappointed to draw 1-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Champions League group-stage meeting on Tuesday, ending their four-match win streak in the process.

Los Armeros haven't won away from home since beating Malaga 1-0 on the opening day of the season, and a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu doesn't look likely to end that drought in Week 9.

Eibar haven't tasted victory in league competition in more than a month, and with 10 points separating them from Real, they could drop into La Liga's relegation zone should they lose for a fifth time in their last four matches.

Read on for a breakdown of the latest team news leading up to Sunday's encounter at the Bernabeu, complete with live-stream information and match preview.

Date: Sunday, October 22

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), beIN Sports 3 (U.S.)

Team News

Real manager Zinedine Zidane has a handful of injury concerns on his mind prior to the Week 9 meeting with Eibar, namely the trio of Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal and Mateo Kovacic.

Marco Ruiz of Spanish daily AS recently confirmed Carvajal could return to training next week after his heart condition "disappeared," but Agence France-Presse's Kieran Canning confirmed his absence against Spurs, along with Bale and Kovacic:

There are new concerns for the home side, however, as Spanish news agency EFE (h/t AS) also reported goalkeeper Keylor Navas and centre-back Rapahel Varane trained separately from the squad on Thursday. Kiko Casilla and Nacho would be the favourites to deputise for that pair, respectively, should they be deemed unfit to start on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Eibar continue to contend against several longer-term injuries in their squad, the most prominent of which are wingers Pedro Leon and Ivan Alejo, as detailed by The Independent's Simon Harrison:

Central defender Ivan Ramis will also be missing on Sunday after he suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 0-0 stalemate against Deportivo La Coruna, Harrison explained.

Preview

Although Los Merengues have won their last three league games in succession, it was only two home fixtures ago they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Real Betis, and the draw with Tottenham only served as another setback.

Real might have won that clash with the Premier League outfit were it not for the outstanding performance of Spurs stopper Hugo Lloris, although Zidane heaped praise on his own goalkeeper Navas, too, via Yahoo Sport UK:

Sunday's visitors will therefore take it as a major bonus if Navas fails to feature at the Bernabeu, with Eibar having never managed to beat Real home or away in six league meetings, per Soccerway.

Zidane's men are one point behind second-placed Valencia and five points away from league leaders Barcelona, who will have the chance to climb further out of reach when they host Malaga on Saturday.

Eibar boss Jose Luis Mendilibar might consider this his team's best chance of ending their Real rut, but even taking into account Los Blancos' struggles this season, the hosts should be wary and talented enough to emerge as victors.