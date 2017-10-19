Karim Benzema Has 'No Intention' of Real Madrid Exit, Says Agent

fotopress/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is content with life at the Santiago Bernabeu and is not looking for a new challenge, according to his representative.

Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson relayed part of a conversation with the player's agent, noting Arsenal as a team said to hold an interest in the forward:

While he only recently agreed a new contract with the Spanish and European champions, the Frenchman has been criticised for some of his displays in recent weeks.

In the clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, the 29-year-old missed a number of chances, including a close-range header that was stopped by Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The striker has only found the net on one occasion in this campaign, while last term his goal return in La Liga was a disappointing, by his own standards, 11.

Indeed, former Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker questioned the ex-Lyon man on social media during his performance against Tottenham:

The Madrid No. 9 definitely divides opinion among Madridistas, though he has been key in the team's recent triumphs, including three Champions League wins in the last four seasons.

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Those who rate Benzema highly will praise the nuance in his game. Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale, his play isn't based on explosive moments; the striker is intelligent in his movement, a hard worker and someone who brings others into the game.

Journalist Rafael Hernandez believes Benzema is a vital of part of the success Madrid have had as of late:

Still, those associated with a club like Real Madrid will always be looking to set higher standards, and some will believe there may be better options out there for Los Blancos.

One of those may be Alvaro Morata, a player Real opted to cash in on in the summer window; he had a brilliant campaign in 2016-17 and has hit the ground running for his new club Chelsea.

VI-Images/Getty Images

As relayed here by Sport Witness, some Madrid fans made it clear to AS after the draw with Spurs that they wouldn't have let Morata move on:

Additionally, Real president Florentino Perez told El Espanol (h/t Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC) the club decided not to pursue a deal for Kylian Mbappe, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco in the summer.

"We thought about Mbappe [in the summer], but we have a very complete squad," he said. "It was difficult for us to fit in a young player like him, with a lot of promise."

While some are frustrated with Benzema as things stand, a new contract and these words from his agent suggest he's staying put for a while yet. Though he's not been in form lately, his understanding of the game, linkup with Ronaldo and experience of big occasions will surely be an asset to Madrid when he gets up to speed again.