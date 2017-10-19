Inter Milan Reportedly Eyeing Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal in January Transfer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly considering making a January move for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), the Chile international wants to return to Serie A, where he enjoyed plenty of success with Juventus. Inter were keen on signing him in the summer, though former Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti believed he was indispensable.

If Inter are to buy Vidal, the they will have to sell a player in the midseason window so they adhere to UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations, per Tuttosport. Marcelo Brozovic is noted as one player that could potentially be on the move.

Vidal has long been rated as one of the best central midfielders in the game, and Inter would consider his signature to be a major coup.

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

The 30-year-old is the heartbeat of any team he lines up for. Vidal is unrelenting in his play, constantly winning tackles, driving his side on and making contributions in the final third. It's no surprise he's won the league title—four in Serie A and two in the Bundesliga—for the last six consecutive seasons.

He's been exceptional for his national team too. While Chile didn't qualify for the FIFA World Cup recently, they won back-to-back Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016. Vidal's record for La Roja reads as follows, per Squawka Football:

Jupp Heynckes has been brought in to take charge of the team for the remainder of 2017-18, and it'll be intriguing to see how he uses Vidal. The midfielder was on the bench for the UEFA Champions League clash with Celtic, which was the new boss' second game in charge.

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

The appeal of a return to Serie A makes sense for a player who was so dominant in the Italian top flight. And while they've struggled in recent seasons, Inter would be a potentially exciting option for Vidal. As we can see courtesy of OptaPaolo, they've enjoyed their best start to a campaign for many years:

Inter may not be in the Champions League as things stand, but under the smart guidance of Luciano Spalletti, the club is moving in the right direction.

Regardless, it's difficult to envisage a scenario in which Bayern decide to cash in on Vidal halfway through the season.

Not only is he still a key part of the current setup, any big decisions on the sale of players are unlikely to be made with a short-term coach in charge. If Inter or anyone else want to prise Vidal away from the Allianz Arena, they will surely have to wait until the summer.