    Antonio Conte Takes Swipe at Jose Mourinho, Tells Him to 'Look at Himself'

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2017

    Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte looks on during a UEFA Champions league group stage football match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge in London on October 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hit back at Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho after his team's 3-3 draw with AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, telling the Special One to "look at himself," rather than others. 

    The Italian was asked about comments Mourinho made about other managers who "cry" about injuries, something many pundits took as a shot at Conte.

    Per BBC Sport, Conte responded by telling him to mind his own business: "A lot of time Mourinho has to see what happens at Chelsea. A lot of time, also last season, I think he has to think about his team and stop to look at himself, not the others."

    Here's video of the press conference, showing how agitated Conte got, per Goal UK:

    The Telegraph's Sam Wallace shared Mourinho's earlier comments:

    Chelsea have had to deal with several injuries already this season. Summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko and David Luiz both suffered knocks against Roma, while N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater are also sidelined. Alvaro Morata missed time with a hamstring injury earlier this month.

    Conte replaced Guus Hiddink as Chelsea manager in the summer of 2016, after Mourinho had been let go earlier in the season. The former Juventus boss then guided the Blues to the Premier League title, as well as an embarrassing 4-0 win in their first meeting.

    Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte (R) gestures on the touchline as Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (L) looks on during the English FA Cup quarter final football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge i
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    Along the way, Conte and Mourinho clashed. The Portuguese tactician was furious when Conte celebrated wildly during their match in October, and even confronted him, per Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail.

    When Conte warned his players they had to avoid a "Mourinho season" during the summer, referencing their drop in form after a title-winning campaign in 2014-15, Mourinho responded with a dig at the Italian's supposed hair transplant, per ESPN's Rob Dawson.

    The Daily Mirror's Darren Lewis anticipated Mourinho's next move:

    Chelsea and United will meet for the first time this season on November 5.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Wilshere: You Can't Question Arsenal's Character

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Neymar: I Want to Guide Mbappe Like Messi Guided Me

      Shaun Botterill
      via Goal
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Conte: I Got Chelsea Tactics Wrong in Roma Draw

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Report: Newcastle Under £300M Bid

      The Sun
      via The Sun