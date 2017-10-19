Gordon Hayward Expected to Miss Season After Surgery on Ankle, Leg Injuries

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017-18 NBA season after he underwent surgery Wednesday night to repair a dislocated ankle and fractured left tibia.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, said his client is "unlikely" to return to the floor before the end of his first campaign with the Celtics.

"We expect him to make a full recovery and return to his All-Star form," Bartelstein told Wojnarowski.

Hayward, who signed a four-year, $127 million max contract with the Celtics in July, suffered the gruesome injuries less than six minutes into his debut Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena.

"He's feeling down," head coach Brad Stevens told reporters prior to Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. "Obviously there's a physical pain to it, but I think it's doubled by the emotional pain in that he put a lot of effort into trying to start his career out well in Boston.



Like Bartelstein, Stevens added he expects Hayward to work his way back to full strength and regain vintage form.

"This is a setback. But we're expecting a full recovery. We know there will be a lot of tough days ahead on that recovery, but at the same time, I think hopefully he'll improve day-to-day."

Prior to tipoff Wednesday, the Celtics aired a message from Hayward so he could address the fans in attendance for the home opener.

"What's up, everybody? Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who's had me in their thoughts and prayers," he said, per the Associated Press' Jimmy Golen (via NBA.com).

"I'm going to be all right. It's hurting me that I can't be there for the home opener. I want nothing more than to be with my teammates and walk out on that floor tonight. But I'll be supporting you guys from here, and wishing you the best of luck."