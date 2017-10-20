MLB Metrics 101: Updated Postseason MVP Rankings on Eve of World Series

0 of 5

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers punched their World Series ticket Thursday with an 11-1 win over the Chicago Cubs. The New York Yankees can do the same with a win Friday against the Houston Astros, or the 'stros can force a decisive Game 7.

No matter what, we are on the doorstep of the World Series.

With that in mind, let's check in with another installment of B/R's MLB Metrics 101 series and update the postseason MVP leaderboard.

To be clear, we are looking for MVP candidates from the playoffs as a whole, which means we're zeroing in on the three teams left in the dance as of Thursday: the Dodgers, Astros and Yankees.

Small-sample caveats apply, but that's what October is all about.