MLB Playoffs 2017: TV Schedule, Top Player Comments, Highlights and Stats

Winning on the road in the postseason isn't easy in any sport, and the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs proved on Wednesday night they can create magic at home once again in October.

The Yankees jumped ahead of the Houston Astros in the ALCS with a Game 5 victory at Yankee Stadium, while the Cubs live to fight another day after a Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the ALCS shifts scenery again back to Houston, the Dodgers and Cubs are set for a fantastic Game 5 on Thursday.

Here's all you need to know heading into the final four days of the league championship series.

TV Schedule

ALCS

Game 6: Yankees at Astros; Friday, October 20, 8:08 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 7 (if necessary): Yankees at Astros; Saturday, October 21, 8:08 p.m. ET, FS1

NLCS

Game 5: Dodgers at Cubs; Thursday, October 19, 8:08 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 6 (if necessary): Cubs at Dodgers; Saturday, October 21, 4:08 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 7 (if necessary): Cubs at Dodgers; Sunday, October 22, 7:38 p.m. ET, TBS

Highlights and Stats

The Yankees are headed to Houston with all the momentum after winning three straight games at Yankee Stadium.

With one more victory, they will become the first team to come back from an 0-2 deficit in the first two rounds of the postseason since the 1985 Kansas City Royals, per Jayson Stark on Twitter:

A major reason for the success of the Yankees is the awakening of the bats in the middle of the order. Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez have come up with a few clutch hits over the last three days.

Over in the other dugout, the Astros' key players have seen their hot streaks dry up at the worst time. WFAN's Sweeny Murti displayed the disparity between the stars in each lineup:

Now the focus shifts back to Minute Maid Park for Friday. Justin Verlander will start for the Astros, while Luis Severino will take the mound for the Yankees.

Severino talked to YES Network about having the chance to clinch a World Series berth:

Clayton Kershaw will be in the same position as Severino in Game 5 of the NLCS on Thursday, as he looks to keep the series from going back to Dodger Stadium.

The Cubs stayed alive on Wednesday night thanks to three solo home runs, two of which came off the bat of Javier Baez. MLB's official Twitter account gave us a look at both of his homers:

Although Baez broke out in a major way on Wednesday, there's still one bat in the Cubs order that hasn't gotten going in the postseason. If the Cubs send the series back to California, they'll need a contribution from Anthony Rizzo, who is 1-for-13 in the NLCS.

Another concern for the Cubs is the usage of closer Wade Davis, who threw two innings to finish off the Game 4 victory.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale highlighted how overworked Davis has been so far in the NLCS:

Despite losing Game 4, the Dodgers still have faith Kershaw will get the job done on Thursday night. However, he'll have to reverse his record in the NLCS. The southpaw is 1-4 all time in NLCS starts and 5-7 overall in the postseason.

No matter what the numbers say, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is still confident in his team, per 670 The Score:

Regardless of how both series end up, there's certain to be plenty of postseason drama over the next four days.

