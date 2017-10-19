Joe Maddon Ejected from NLCS Game 4 for Arguing over Curtis Granderson Swing

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected from Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field for arguing with umpires over a swinging strike three from Curtis Granderson that was ruled a foul ball.

Although Granderson appeared to come up empty on his swing in the bottom of the eighth inning, umpires ruled that he tipped it and could remain in the batter's box.

The Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder was subsequently afforded new life at the plate, but Davis struck him out on the next pitch and worked his way out of a two-on, two-out jam to keep the Cubs up 3-2.

While there was ultimately no harm done, a base knock from Granderson could have sparked a Dodgers rally and incited a firestorm with the Cubs—down 0-3 in the series—playing for their postseason lives.

"If he hits the next pitch out, I might have come running out of the clubhouse in my jock strap," Maddon said after the win, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.

The ejection did have historical implications for Maddon—who became the first manager in MLB history to get tossed from the same postseason series twice, according to Jacob Pomrenke of the Society for American Baseball Research.

The umpires ejected Maddon in Game 1 of the NLCS when he argued Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hadn't blocked Charlie Culberson's path to home plate, contrary to the final ruling.