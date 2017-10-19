    Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

    GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 15: Running back Adrian Peterson #23 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes the football during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Buccaneers 38-33. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Fantasy football fireworks seem assured in Week 7, giving owners plenty of options when it comes to start 'em, sit 'em decisions. 

    With Kansas City Chiefs-Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons-New England Patriots and Washington Redskins-Philadelphia Eagles acting as headliners for the week's slate, the top-scorers list by the end should look quite familiar. 

    Speaking of familiar, Adrian Peterson's breakout game with the Arizona Cardinals last week emphasizes how things can turn on a dime in the fantasy realm, illustrating how on top of things owners need to be by the day. 

    Let's help in this area by comparing some of the week's best matchups to come up with appropriate rankings, and then we'll dive into start-sit debates. 

                 

    QB

    Matchup ComparisonVerdict
    Matt Ryan (at NE) vs. Tyrod Taylor (vs. TB)Matt Ryan
    Andy Dalton (at PIT) vs. Dak Prescott (at SF)Dak Prescott
    Tom Brady (vs. ATL) vs. Jared Goff (vs. Ari)Tom Brady
    Carson Wentz (vs. WAS) vs. Russell Wilson (at NYG)Carson Wentz
    Ben Roethlisberger (vs. CIN) vs. Kirk Cousins (at PHI)Kirk Cousins
    Author's opinion

    Star to Know: Dak Prescott (at SF)

    ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: Dak Prescott #4 celebrates his touchdown run with Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Ge
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott started the season innocently enough, posting a pair of sub-18-point performances. 

    He's hit north of 22 in every game since, including a Week 5, 30.74-point outburst before a bye, which puts him in a nice position to come out of the break and torch the San Francisco 49ers. 

    Those 49ers surrender the seventh-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average this season, permitting three quarterbacks to throw multiple touchdowns in a game and also allowing a pair of rushing scores over the past two weeks. 

    While a quiet fantasy option, Prescott might post the top line of the week thanks to the matchup. 

             

    Star to Sit: Cam Newton (at CHI)

    CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 12: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a fourth quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    The knee-jerk reaction when one suggests to sit a superstar like Cam Newton is likely a scoff. 

    That's fair, but the Carolina Panthers quarterback has been erratic this year and hits Week 7 with a terrible matchup. 

    Remember, Newton started the year trying to come back from a shoulder surgery and posted three consecutive sub-12-point performances. He's gone north of 23 in every game since, but a road game against the Chicago Bears looks like a trap. 

    Those Bears allow the ninth-fewest points to quarterbacks on average, having kept Matt Ryan, Jameis Winston and Ben Roethlisberger under the 20-point mark this year. At a position so easy to stream, there's no reason to risk watching Newton become the fourth. 

               

    RB

    Matchup ComparisonVerdict
    Adrian Peterson (LAR) vs. Devonta Freeman (at NE)Adrian Peterson
    Ezekiel Elliott (at SF) vs. Le'Veon Bell (vs. CIN)Le'Veon Bell
    LeSean McCoy (vs. TB) vs. Kareem Hunt (at OAK)Kareem Hunt
    Jay Ajayi (vs. NYJ) vs. Melvin Gordon (vs. DEN)Jay Ajayi
    LeGarrette Blount (vs. WAS) vs. Derrick Henry (at CLE)Derrick Henry
    Author's opinion

    Star to Know: Adrian Peterson (LAR) 

    GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 15: Running back Adrian Peterson #23 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Don't stop riding the Peterson train now. 

    Peterson put on a show during his first game with the Cardinals, rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns on his way to a 25.4-point outburst. 

    Indeed, Peterson looked like his old self and shouldn't have a problem riding the momentum into a big stretch of games. Carson Palmer might not be elite anymore, but he's enough of a threat to keep rushing lanes open. 

    That's great, because Peterson now barrels into a game against the Los Angeles Rams—owners of the defense coughing up the most points to the position. Every starting back, from Marlon Mack to Carlos Hyde and beyond, has had an easy time posting big days. 

    Believe it or not, Peterson might go north of his strong Cardinals debut in Week 7. 

           

    Star to Sit: Marshawn Lynch (vs. KC)

    OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 15: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders reacts after dropping a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 15, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearo
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    It's almost funny Peterson's comeback bid has gone off without a hitch while Marshawn Lynch has struggled with the Oakland Raiders. 

    It was not exactly what most saw coming. Lynch has received double-digit carries in four games so far, yet he has hit double-digit production just twice. 

    The struggles, at least from a fantasy perspective, stem from him not being a workhorse who can contribute through the air, a disappointing overall start for the Raiders and an injury to quarterback Derek Carr. 

    The clouds don't part for Lynch owners in Week 7, where the Kansas City Chiefs await. They permit the 12th-fewest points to opposing backs this year, with only two surpassing the 20-point mark. One needed three scores, the other 32 attempts. 

             

    WR

    Matchup ComparisonVerdict
    Julio Jones (at NE) vs. Jarvis Landry (vs. NYJ)Julio Jones
    Dez Bryant (at SF) vs. Larry Fitzgerald (at LAR) Larry Fitzgerald
    A.J. Green (at PIT) vs. T.Y. Hilton (vs. JAX)A.J. Green
    Doug Baldwin (at NYG) vs. Tyreek Hill (at OAK)Tyreek Hill
    Sammy Watkins (vs. ARI) vs. Jordy Nelson (vs. NO)Jordy Nelson
    Author's opinion

    Star to Know: Julio Jones (at NE) 

    ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 15: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons battles for more yardage against Reshad Jones #20 of the Miami Dolphins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Falcons star wideout Julio Jones has been far from a guarantee this year. 

    Start-sit debates would never suggest sitting him outside of an injury situation, but he's likely tanked any owner that took him high in a draft. Through five games, Jones has one trip to double digits—a 10.8-point performance. 

    Still, Jones should have a breakout game in Week 7 thanks to the mentioned dance against the Patriots, a team allowing the fourth-most points to opposing wideouts. That's impressive, considering the struggling Patriots defense has faced mild passing attacks like those trotted out by the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers. 

    Jones is by far the best player the struggling unit has faced, so owners should feel confident.

            

    Star to Sit: Doug Baldwin (at NYG) 

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball down field during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Im
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Doug Baldwin has been a strong matchup-proof candidate each week in previous years, but he has watched his fantasy stock tank right alongside the overall offense of the Seattle Seahawks. 

    With the offensive line struggling, Baldwin isn't getting his normal usage. He's seen eight or more targets in three of five games and scored north of the six-point mark just once. 

    Don't expect much to change in Week 7 as the Seahawks travel across the country to take on the New York Giants. To make the outlook even bleaker, keep in mind the Giants allow the seventh-fewest points to wideouts. 

    Barring a sudden dramatic shift in the trenches, the Seahawks and Baldwin will find themselves grounded in the Big Apple.  

               

    TE

    Matchup ComparisonVerdict
    Rob Gronkowski (vs. ATL) vs. Kyle Rudolph (vs. BAL)Rob Gronkowski
    Zach Ertz (vs. WAS) vs. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (at MIA)Zach Ertz
    Tyler Kroft (at PIT) vs. Hunter Henry (vs. DEN)Tyler Kroft
    Evan Engram (vs. SEA) vs. Travis Kelce (at OAK)Travis Kelce
    Austin Hooper (at NE) vs. Delanie Walker (at CLE)Delanie Walker
    Author's opinion

    Star to Know: Zach Ertz (vs. WAS)

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 08: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field on October 8, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is an absolutely dominant player this year at a terrible fantasy position. 

    Not only has Ertz been consistent with eight or more points in every game, he's tallied north of 12 in each of his past two outings while totaling three touchdowns. 

    Now he gets the reeling Washington Redskins defense—at least in the sense against the position, as it coughs up the fifth-most points to it. 

    For context, Ertz scored 9.3 points against these Redskins in Week 1 via eight catches on as many targets for 93 yards. Given the position-best momentum he's riding over the past two weeks alone, owners can expect an even bigger day in the rematch. 

             

    Star to Sit: Cameron Brate (at BUF)

    TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 1: Tight end Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hauls in a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on October 1, 2017 at Raymond J
    Brian Blanco/Getty Images

    One tight end set to lose some momentum in Week 7 is Cameron Brate of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

    Brate has scored more than 12 points in three outings in a row and even has a touchdown in each of his past four appearances. 

    The streaks likely come to an end in Week 7, though, where Brate has to deal with a Buffalo Bills defense allowing the fifth-fewest points to the position. The showdown takes place in London, which is another strike against offenses (unless we're talking about Jacksonville). 

    Through five games, no starting tight end has managed more than five points against the Bills. Brate won't be the first, especially if rookie O.J. Howard keeps receiving looks. 

              

