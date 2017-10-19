Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Fantasy football fireworks seem assured in Week 7, giving owners plenty of options when it comes to start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

With Kansas City Chiefs-Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons-New England Patriots and Washington Redskins-Philadelphia Eagles acting as headliners for the week's slate, the top-scorers list by the end should look quite familiar.

Speaking of familiar, Adrian Peterson's breakout game with the Arizona Cardinals last week emphasizes how things can turn on a dime in the fantasy realm, illustrating how on top of things owners need to be by the day.

Let's help in this area by comparing some of the week's best matchups to come up with appropriate rankings, and then we'll dive into start-sit debates.

QB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Matt Ryan (at NE) vs. Tyrod Taylor (vs. TB) Matt Ryan Andy Dalton (at PIT) vs. Dak Prescott (at SF) Dak Prescott Tom Brady (vs. ATL) vs. Jared Goff (vs. Ari) Tom Brady Carson Wentz (vs. WAS) vs. Russell Wilson (at NYG) Carson Wentz Ben Roethlisberger (vs. CIN) vs. Kirk Cousins (at PHI) Kirk Cousins Author's opinion

Star to Know: Dak Prescott (at SF)

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott started the season innocently enough, posting a pair of sub-18-point performances.

He's hit north of 22 in every game since, including a Week 5, 30.74-point outburst before a bye, which puts him in a nice position to come out of the break and torch the San Francisco 49ers.

Those 49ers surrender the seventh-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average this season, permitting three quarterbacks to throw multiple touchdowns in a game and also allowing a pair of rushing scores over the past two weeks.

While a quiet fantasy option, Prescott might post the top line of the week thanks to the matchup.

Star to Sit: Cam Newton (at CHI)

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The knee-jerk reaction when one suggests to sit a superstar like Cam Newton is likely a scoff.

That's fair, but the Carolina Panthers quarterback has been erratic this year and hits Week 7 with a terrible matchup.

Remember, Newton started the year trying to come back from a shoulder surgery and posted three consecutive sub-12-point performances. He's gone north of 23 in every game since, but a road game against the Chicago Bears looks like a trap.

Those Bears allow the ninth-fewest points to quarterbacks on average, having kept Matt Ryan, Jameis Winston and Ben Roethlisberger under the 20-point mark this year. At a position so easy to stream, there's no reason to risk watching Newton become the fourth.

RB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Adrian Peterson (LAR) vs. Devonta Freeman (at NE) Adrian Peterson Ezekiel Elliott (at SF) vs. Le'Veon Bell (vs. CIN) Le'Veon Bell LeSean McCoy (vs. TB) vs. Kareem Hunt (at OAK) Kareem Hunt Jay Ajayi (vs. NYJ) vs. Melvin Gordon (vs. DEN) Jay Ajayi LeGarrette Blount (vs. WAS) vs. Derrick Henry (at CLE) Derrick Henry Author's opinion

Star to Know: Adrian Peterson (LAR)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Don't stop riding the Peterson train now.

Peterson put on a show during his first game with the Cardinals, rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns on his way to a 25.4-point outburst.

Indeed, Peterson looked like his old self and shouldn't have a problem riding the momentum into a big stretch of games. Carson Palmer might not be elite anymore, but he's enough of a threat to keep rushing lanes open.

That's great, because Peterson now barrels into a game against the Los Angeles Rams—owners of the defense coughing up the most points to the position. Every starting back, from Marlon Mack to Carlos Hyde and beyond, has had an easy time posting big days.

Believe it or not, Peterson might go north of his strong Cardinals debut in Week 7.

Star to Sit: Marshawn Lynch (vs. KC)

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's almost funny Peterson's comeback bid has gone off without a hitch while Marshawn Lynch has struggled with the Oakland Raiders.

It was not exactly what most saw coming. Lynch has received double-digit carries in four games so far, yet he has hit double-digit production just twice.

The struggles, at least from a fantasy perspective, stem from him not being a workhorse who can contribute through the air, a disappointing overall start for the Raiders and an injury to quarterback Derek Carr.

The clouds don't part for Lynch owners in Week 7, where the Kansas City Chiefs await. They permit the 12th-fewest points to opposing backs this year, with only two surpassing the 20-point mark. One needed three scores, the other 32 attempts.

WR

Matchup Comparison Verdict Julio Jones (at NE) vs. Jarvis Landry (vs. NYJ) Julio Jones Dez Bryant (at SF) vs. Larry Fitzgerald (at LAR) Larry Fitzgerald A.J. Green (at PIT) vs. T.Y. Hilton (vs. JAX) A.J. Green Doug Baldwin (at NYG) vs. Tyreek Hill (at OAK) Tyreek Hill Sammy Watkins (vs. ARI) vs. Jordy Nelson (vs. NO) Jordy Nelson Author's opinion

Star to Know: Julio Jones (at NE)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Falcons star wideout Julio Jones has been far from a guarantee this year.

Start-sit debates would never suggest sitting him outside of an injury situation, but he's likely tanked any owner that took him high in a draft. Through five games, Jones has one trip to double digits—a 10.8-point performance.

Still, Jones should have a breakout game in Week 7 thanks to the mentioned dance against the Patriots, a team allowing the fourth-most points to opposing wideouts. That's impressive, considering the struggling Patriots defense has faced mild passing attacks like those trotted out by the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.

Jones is by far the best player the struggling unit has faced, so owners should feel confident.

Star to Sit: Doug Baldwin (at NYG)

Harry How/Getty Images

Doug Baldwin has been a strong matchup-proof candidate each week in previous years, but he has watched his fantasy stock tank right alongside the overall offense of the Seattle Seahawks.

With the offensive line struggling, Baldwin isn't getting his normal usage. He's seen eight or more targets in three of five games and scored north of the six-point mark just once.

Don't expect much to change in Week 7 as the Seahawks travel across the country to take on the New York Giants. To make the outlook even bleaker, keep in mind the Giants allow the seventh-fewest points to wideouts.

Barring a sudden dramatic shift in the trenches, the Seahawks and Baldwin will find themselves grounded in the Big Apple.

TE

Matchup Comparison Verdict Rob Gronkowski (vs. ATL) vs. Kyle Rudolph (vs. BAL) Rob Gronkowski Zach Ertz (vs. WAS) vs. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (at MIA) Zach Ertz Tyler Kroft (at PIT) vs. Hunter Henry (vs. DEN) Tyler Kroft Evan Engram (vs. SEA) vs. Travis Kelce (at OAK) Travis Kelce Austin Hooper (at NE) vs. Delanie Walker (at CLE) Delanie Walker Author's opinion

Star to Know: Zach Ertz (vs. WAS)

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is an absolutely dominant player this year at a terrible fantasy position.

Not only has Ertz been consistent with eight or more points in every game, he's tallied north of 12 in each of his past two outings while totaling three touchdowns.

Now he gets the reeling Washington Redskins defense—at least in the sense against the position, as it coughs up the fifth-most points to it.

For context, Ertz scored 9.3 points against these Redskins in Week 1 via eight catches on as many targets for 93 yards. Given the position-best momentum he's riding over the past two weeks alone, owners can expect an even bigger day in the rematch.

Star to Sit: Cameron Brate (at BUF)

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

One tight end set to lose some momentum in Week 7 is Cameron Brate of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brate has scored more than 12 points in three outings in a row and even has a touchdown in each of his past four appearances.

The streaks likely come to an end in Week 7, though, where Brate has to deal with a Buffalo Bills defense allowing the fifth-fewest points to the position. The showdown takes place in London, which is another strike against offenses (unless we're talking about Jacksonville).

Through five games, no starting tight end has managed more than five points against the Bills. Brate won't be the first, especially if rookie O.J. Howard keeps receiving looks.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.