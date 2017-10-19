NFL Picks Week 7: Highlighting Best Vegas Odds and Expert Predictions

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NFL hasn't made it easy on anyone trying to pick winners this year.

Would-be bettors taking on the NFL in 2017 have watched some odd details unfold, like the New England Patriots going down in the opener while predicted cellar dwellers such as the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets played to strong opening records.

With "parity" as the buzzword, things don't look much easier in Week 7. Here's a look at the full slate of odds and a few of the games experts like the most.

NFL Week 7 Schedule, Odds

Kansas City (-3) at Oakland | O/U 47

Arizona at L.A. Rams (-3.5) | O/U 47.5

Baltimore at Minnesota (-5.5) | O/U 39.5

Carolina (-3) at Chicago | O/U 40.5

Jacksonville (-3) at Indianapolis | O/U 44

New Orleans (-6) at Green Bay | O/U 48

N.Y. Jets at Miami (-3) | O/U 38.5

Tampa Bay at Buffalo (-3) | O/U

Tennessee (-6.5) at Cleveland | O/U 46.5

Dallas (-6) at San Francisco | O/U 47

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-5.5) | O/U 41

Denver at L.A. Chargers (-1.5) | O/U 42

Seattle (-6) at N.Y. Giants | O/U 38.5

Atlanta at New England (-3) | O/U 55

Washington at Philadelphia (-4.5) | O/U 48.5

Tennessee (-6.5) at Cleveland

Over at NFL Pick Watch, 97 percent of the experts polled as of this writing like the Tennessee Titans on the road over the Browns.

It's hard to argue, too, just as it's hard to argue doing anything but taking the Titans against a spread that keeps heading north. Mariota didn't look great in his return in Week 6, throwing for 306 yards with one touchdown and interception in a 36-22 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

But talk about a way to shake off the rust during a comeback.

First the Colts, now the Browns. The rebuilding defense allows 26.2 points per game and has been a key reason the Browns have yet to win. And the quarterback carousel continues, with the Browns initially benching rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer before going back to him, per the team:

Kizer wasn't without his struggles before, throwing three touchdowns and nine interceptions. But benching him, only to go to him again after one game isn't doing anything for his rhythm or confidence.

To be fair, Tennessee's defense ranks among the worst in the league, though much of this comes from an anomaly in Week 4 where the Titans found a way to cough up 57 points. The Browns, having scored more than 20 points once and undergoing yet another major change, won't have enough juice to make experts regret their picks.

Prediction: Titans 38, Browns 17

Dallas (-6) at San Francisco

Here's a fun one.

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL this year. The San Francisco 49ers are, at least, dangerous.

Even so, 93 percent of experts side with the Cowboys.

Dallas is 2-3 and only has wins against mediocre New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals teams. But the losses have come against very strong competition in the form of the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

It's hard to knock the Cowboys too much for a brutal stretch and winning games they were supposed to win. Dak Prescott has 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, though he isn't getting much help from a defense permitting 26.4 points per game.

These 49ers are at least interesting as an against-the-spread pick. While they have yet to win a game this season, losing five in a row by three or fewer points suggests the team is competitive enough to keep games close.

Now the 49ers hope rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard can provide the necessary spark to finally put the team over the proverbial edge.

"No, I'm really just trying to take it one day, one week at a time," Beathard said, according to ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner. "I'm not looking that far ahead. Right now my focus is on today's practice and geared towards beating the Cowboys and doing the best we can to get better and improve."

There's a fun opening here. Beathard should keep the 49ers close enough to beat the spread, while the presence of Ezekiel Elliott on the field should help experts look good when the Cowboys win.

Prediction: Cowboys 23, 49ers 20

Washington at Philadelphia (-4.5)

Prime time can be a tough call regardless of teams, yet experts aren't afraid of Monday Night Football between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.

There, experts ring in at a 97 percent clip in favor of the hosts.

At face value, one would think it silly to stack bets so far in favor of one side during a gritty NFC East battle.

But it's on the mark.

The visiting Redskins have been erratic while breaking in new weapons around quarterback Kirk Cousins, who lost DeSean Jackson and others this past offseason. Coming out of a bye at home and hardly escaping the 49ers by two points says it all.

Kirk Cousins is struggling despite the nine touchdowns and two interceptions, which is what happens when a running back (Chris Thompson) leads the team in receiving and the first wideout (Terrelle Pryor Sr.) is third down the list despite leading the team in targets (29).

The Eagles haven't had any problems. Carson Wentz (13 touchdowns, three interceptions) and his side would be undefeated were it not for a seven-point loss on the road against the league-best Kansas City Chiefs.

Otherwise, the Eagles have dismissed any and all comers, including the strong Carolina Panthers on the road. Oh, and they beat these Redskins 30-17 to start the season. Little has changed since—Wentz tossed two scores and a pass rush that is now up to 14 sacks got to Cousins four times while holding the offense to under four yards per carry.

Expect a similar showcase here, especially with the Redskins on the road this time.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Redskins 20

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds according to OddsShark.