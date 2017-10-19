WWE 2K18: Expert Review Roundup and Analysis

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Let the reviews tell it, 2K Sports has another hit on its hands with WWE 2K18.

As another ode to fans and an attractive way to lure in new ones, WWE 2K18 hits every mark on the checklist, with improved presentation and a list of fan-requested features, such as a free-roam mode behind the scenes of a career journey.

Our official review went up when the game launched Tuesday. Below, let's look at some of the notable reviews making the rounds so far and pick out a few key points readers should know from each.

Simon Miller, Trusted Reviews

Fans won't have to look far to find reviewers who have nothing but praise for the gameplay itself in 2K18.

Though it uses the same engine as the past, the developers have done enough to make this game feel fresh while giving players one of the most important features of all: options.

While outlining his review, Trusted Reviews' Simon Miller emphasized this point:

"There’s little argument that gameplay-wise what’s here is among the developer’s best work. Matches are fun, the back and forths you get into it allow a match to build, and reversals are far more balanced than before. On top of that there’s more options this time around – even when it comes to how you want to submit someone you have a choice."

Indeed, the game goes beyond in this area. A new carry system does exactly what it sounds like, which gives players a chance to interact with various parts of the environment while fighting. This addition only makes the game feel more realistic, too, because it adheres to a weight system—so Enzo Amore isn't going to be throwing around Braun Strowman.

Also of note is the fact players are presented with two styles of submission gameplay. It isn't a complete overhaul of the system by any means, but a player being able to pick which one they like better is clearly a welcomed change.

Brian Mazique, Forbes

As any review will point out, WWE 2K18 looks downright stunning. The team worked hard on a graphical overhaul to make sure the game looks just like real life. And indeed, especially during entrances, it can be hard to tell if the player is watching the game or a broadcast.

But what good is great graphics if players can't implement themselves into the game well?

Rest assured 2K Sports thought of this.

Here's Forbes' Brian Mazique talking about the creation suite: "The create-a-wrestler feature is insanely deep. As I went through all of the options, I couldn't believe all of the things I could change and sculpt. We're talking about multi-layered clothing with each piece potentially containing a different fabric—all under your control."

Mazique went on to give the game an 8.3 out of 10, with the deeply customizable options and creation abilities a big part of the positive note.

One could argue no other game goes as above and beyond in this area. Not only can players create their own wrestler from an almost overwhelming number of options, but the system lets players create their own logos and upload them. They can also create entrances and their own entrance videos, not to mention customizing an entire show in MyUniverse.

Mitchell Saltzman, IGN

Road to Glory is a big talking point this year for WWE 2K18, as the ability to take created wrestlers online and compete for a shot at a pay-per-view reflecting the current one on the schedule is a big deal.

Most reviewers, though, weren't able to hit the endgame there before reviews were filed, so plenty of attention instead went to MyCareer.

There, IGN's Mitchell Saltzman pointed out the blueprint the mode follows:

"In what seemed like a good idea on paper, this time around WWE 2K18 adopts a much more RPG-like approach to MyCareer, giving you the ability to explore the backstage areas, chat with superstars, align yourself with or against The Authority, and take on side quests that further your alignment as a face or heel and unlock perks."

The system is an interesting one, as players can choose one of two branching paths. The Company Man arc has players siding with a general manager in power and doing their bidding. The Fan Favorite has players pursuing more of a John Cena-esque rule.

The offering presents interesting angles for players to explore in a mode that needed an overhaul. It gets it here in a big way and, while fun, will likely have players wondering what the developers will do next with it.