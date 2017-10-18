Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Says Donald Trump 'Jealous' of NFL

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who once donated $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration, is once again lashing out at the sitting president.

Khan categorized Trump as "jealous" of the NFL and chastised his societal views in an interview with Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

"Let's get real," Khan said. "The attacks on Muslims, the attacks on minorities, the attacks on Jews. I think the NFL doesn't even come close to that on the level of being offensive. Here, it's about money, or messing with—trying to soil a league or a brand that he's jealous of."

Trump was once famously the face of the failed USFL and has tried on multiple occasions to own an NFL franchise. Khan pointed to Trump's failings to purchase an NFL team as a potential reason for his criticism.

"He's been elected President, where maybe a great goal he had in life to own an NFL team is not very likely," Khan said. "So to make it tougher, or to hurt the league, it's very calculated."

Trump, who has made protests during the national anthem one of his major public points of contention, took to Twitter on Wednesday to criticize the NFL for not banning players from kneeling during the anthem.

"Too much talk, not enough action. Stand for the National Anthem," Trump wrote in a tweet directed to the NFL.

Khan said he contributed $1 million to Trump's inauguration because he was interested in some economic policies he touted on the campaign trail. While he does not "regret" that decision, he repeated his stance that Trump is a "divider, not a uniter."

Khan, who is from Pakistan, pointed specifically to Trump's continued attempts to institute travel bans for people from a group of Muslim-majority countries.

"That's one aspect that you can imagine—someone is getting a visa that will change their life is from a Muslim-majority country—and, now, boom, that dream to change lives, they get locked out," Khan said. "That's a hell of a lot more significant than fighting some sponsors or people who want their money back because they've been riled up."