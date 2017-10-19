ALCS Schedule 2017: Game Times, Odds, Live-Stream Coverage and More

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Momentum meant nothing to the New York Yankees when they returned home to the Bronx after losing the first two games of the American League Championship Series.

They solved their offensive woes and won three straight games to take command of the ALCS and put the Houston Astros on the brink of elimination.

The Astros would like to pay the Yankees back in kind as they return to Minute Maid Park for Game 6. If they can win that game with power pitcher Justin Verlander on the mound, they will force a seventh and decisive game.

Game 6 is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised by FS1. The game can be live-streamed at MLB.TV.

Luis Severino was the Yankees' best pitcher during the regular season, and he will get the start for this potential clinching game.

The Astros are minus-134 favorites in Game 6, while the Yankees are plus-124 underdogs, at the time of writing, per OddsShark.

Severino pitched four innings in Game 2 before he was removed from the game. The Yankees had concerns about his shoulder because Severino was windmilling his arm in his final inning of that appearance, and those concerns were answered in a bullpen session prior to Wednesday's fifth game.

The pitcher had said that there was no problem with his arm, and his throwing session went well.

"From the beginning, I said there was no problem and that I didn't feel anything," Severino said, per Dan Martin and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post. "I threw today and felt 100 percent."

Verlander appeared to be at the top of his game when he pitched the Astros to a 2-0 lead in the series by throwing a complete game Sunday. Verlander struck out 13, walked one and gave up five hits. He was in charge from start to finish, and he may have to be just as good or better if the Astros are going to force a seventh game.

When the Yankees were in Houston, they were not hitting well and their offense was limping along. Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez broke out of slumps at Yankee Stadium, and they have helped turn the series in the Yankees' favor.

Sanchez drove in the winning runs in Game 4 with a line drive double to right-center field, and he belted his third home run of the playoffs and added a single in Game 5.

"The key is simple: Do not swing at bad pitches," Sanchez said through a translator to Zach Braziller of the New York Post. "The first two at-bats, I struck out, and they were bad pitches. I told myself, 'Hey, stop doing that, look for good pitches to hit, make sure you get good contact.'

"If you stop swinging at bad pitches, make sure you swing at good pitches, good things are going to happen."

If Game 7 is necessary, it will be played Saturday, Oct. 21 in Houston at 8 p.m. ET.

Prediction

The Yankees could not find their offense in the first two games of the series and found themselves in an 0-2 hole when they came home to Yankee Stadium.

While the Astros were hopeful of making the ALCS a short series and clinching the pennant in New York, that did not happen. The Yankees started to hit the ball and the Astros have lost their offense. They were held to one run in a 2-1 Game 3 loss and were blanked 5-0 in Game 5.

They had a 4-0 lead in Game 4, but they could not hold that lead as the Yankees rallied for a 6-4 victory.

The Astros have to figure out Severino and find their offense quickly, and Verlander must continue to throw in lights-out fashion.

Look for the Astros to play with the same desperation at Minute Maid Park that their opponents demonstrated at Yankee Stadium.

The Astros will win and force a Game 7.