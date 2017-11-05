Jameis Winston Reinjures Shoulder vs. Saints, Replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Winston after the latter suffered the shoulder injury. Winston finished 7-of-13 for 67 yards.

Winston has now suffered a pair of injuries in 2017 after an AC joint sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder knocked him out of the Buccaneers' Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The third-year signal-caller had completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 1,853 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions before Sunday.

If Winston misses additional time, head coach Dirk Koetter will pivot back to second-stringer Fitzpatrick—who went 22-of-32 for 290 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions after coming on in relief against the Cardinals. The backup was 8-of-15 on Sunday for 68 yards and threw a touchdown while running three times for 30 yards.

Given Fitzpatrick's track record of steady production at various stops throughout his 13-year career, the Bucs should be confident in his ability to temporarily hold down the fort until Winston is back at full strength.