Chris Paul Ruled Out vs. Lakers with Leg Injury

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul was dealing with a sore left leg during Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers and will not return.

Craig Ackerman of Houston Rockets TV reported the news.

This is another setback for Paul in his first season with the Rockets, considering he suffered a knee injury in the opener against the Golden State Warriors and missed time.

When healthy, Paul is one of the most established guards in the entire league. He is an eight-time member of an All-NBA team, nine-time member of an All-Defensive team and nine-time All-Star. He was averaging 17.7 points, 9.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in his first campaign as a member of Houston.

Fortunately for the Rockets, they grew accustomed to playing with James Harden as the primary facilitator last season. They will likely turn to him as a ball-handler again while Paul is out, but Bobby Brown and even Eric Gordon can play in the point guard spot for stretches if needed.

While the Rockets have the pieces to remain afloat without Paul, the one-two punch with Harden is a primary reason they are seen as threats to the Warriors this season. They need him back and healthy before a potential playoff showdown.