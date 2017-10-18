Anthony Davis, Nike Reportedly Agree to New Endorsement Contract

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis and apparel giant Nike reportedly agreed to a new contract before the start of the 2017-18 NBA season.

According to ESPN.com's Nick DePaula, the two sides came to terms on a "multi-year shoe deal" to keep Davis with the Swoosh.

Davis has been with the company ever since he debuted with the Pelicans in 2012.

During that time, Nike has watched Davis blossom into one of the Association's biggest statistical marvels, having averaged at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game in each of the past four seasons.

The 2016-17 campaign was a particular high point for the 24-year-old. Appearing in 75 games, Davis averaged career highs of 28.0 points and 11.8 rebounds while blocking 2.2 shots a night. The Brow also shot 50.5 percent from the field.

To put that production in perspective, the only players in league history to have more seasons with averages of at least 20/10/2 while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor are Shaquille O'Neal (12), Hakeem Olajuwon (12), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (eight), David Robinson (eight), Patrick Ewing (five), Tim Duncan (four), Dwight Howard (four) and Alonzo Mourning (four).

Now paired up with DeMarcus Cousins, Davis will attempt to lead the Pelicans back to the playoffs and establish the franchise as a force that can threaten to derail the championship aspirations of more established Western Conference title contenders.