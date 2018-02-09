Tony Parker Suffers Back Injury, Ruled out vs. Warriors

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2018

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The Spurs won 107-100. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker will miss Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors because of back tightness, the team announced on Friday.

In his 17th NBA season, Parker missing games is a regular trend.

He hasn't played more than 72 games since 2010-11 thanks to a combination of injuries and Gregg Popovich's generous resting schedule. The veteran floor general is averaging 8.3 points and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three. 

A torn quad kept him out of the lineup this season until Nov. 27.

"The Spurs, they were great through the whole process," Parker told reporters of his rehab. "The first two months, I was in San Antonio. Then the following two months, I was in France. They always sent two people with me the whole time to manage everything. The last month, I've been in San Antonio. I just keep working hard and making progress."

Dejounte Murray would ordinarily see backup minutes with Parker out, but he'll be out Saturday as well with a sprained left ankle. 

Patty Mills should see heavier minutes in the meantime. 

