Nike Reportedly Investigating Why LeBron James' Jersey Tore vs. Celtics

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

LeBron James led his Cleveland Cavaliers to a season-opening victory against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night but split the back of his jersey in the process.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, Nike is investigating why it happened.

Rovell cited sources Wednesday and said Nike is "extensively reviewing why the back of LeBron James' jersey split down the middle" even though it didn't issue a public comment. It happened when Boston's Jaylen Brown grabbed his jersey and forced a tear between the Nos. 2 and 3.

The incident was notable because it was a nationally broadcasted contest featuring this generation's biggest star. It was the first regular-season game since Nike outbid Adidas to become the league's uniform supplier, and Rovell noted sources said the eight-year deal is worth about $1 billion.

Rovell pointed out the jersey of Los Angeles Lakers guard Tyler Ennis also ripped during the preseason.

As for James' torn jersey, it will be auctioned by the league with the money going to hurricane-relief, per Rovell.

The tear didn't stop James from putting up an impressive stat line in the 102-99 win. He scored 29 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out nine assists while playing 41 minutes in the Eastern Conference Finals rematch.

The contest itself featured plenty of storylines, considering Kyrie Irving is now on the Celtics and Boston figured to be Cleveland's primary competitor in the East, but Gordon Hayward's serious injury in the first quarter overshadowed the result.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens confirmed Hayward suffered a fractured and dislocated left tibia.