Michael Bennett: Colin Kaepernick Resolution Must Happen Before More Owner Talks

James Kenney/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett thinks free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick needs to have a job before the league and its players can progress toward resolutions on social issues.

"I think the first step to even being able to even have a conversation is making sure that Colin Kaepernick gets an opportunity to play in the NFL," Bennett said Wednesday, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. "I think before we even negotiate anything about whether we sit, whether we stand [during the national anthem], it should be a negotiation about opening up the doors for Colin Kaepernick and giving him an opportunity again, because I feel like through everything, that's been lost."

Bennett also pointed out the discrepancy between players having the chance to speak their minds while the player who initially took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality is still sidelined.

"All of us are having an opportunity to be able to speak to our employers, but to think about the guy who started everything not to be able to have a voice at this moment, it just doesn't seem very right to me," he continued.

Henderson noted Bennett is one of "many" players who believes the only reason Kaepernick—who has a Super Bowl appearance on his resume and is just 29 years old—isn't on a roster is the fact he knelt during the national anthem.

A number of players knelt during the anthem this season, especially in Week 3 after President Donald Trump said at a rally owners should "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" if a player didn't stand.

The president has continued weighing in on the issue, often through his Twitter page. He tweeted, "The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country!" as recently as Wednesday and later sent a message to the NFL's Twitter, saying, "Too much talk, not enough action. Stand for the National Anthem."

Bennett's comments come after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with reporters Wednesday and said "we believe our players should stand for the national anthem," via NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

Goodell also recently sent a memo to the 32 team owners, saying the NFL thinks players should stand during the anthem.

According to Henderson, Bennett said he does not plan on standing despite Goodell's statements.