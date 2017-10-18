    Chris Paul Will Not Play vs. Kings After Injuring Knee Against Warriors

    Joseph Zucker
October 18, 2017

    Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors on October 17, 2017
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    The Houston Rockets will be without point guard Chris Paul, who's dealing with a bruised left knee, when they play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen reported.

    Paul injured the knee in Houston's 122-121 victory over the Golden State Warriors to open the 2017-18 NBA regular season. He finished with four points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in the win.

    Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said the nine-time All-Star played "on one leg," according to Feigen. Paul told reporters he wasn't sure whether he'd suit up against Sacramento, saying he'd go over the decision with the team.

    While seeing Paul deal with a minor knee injury isn't ideal for Houston, his absence Wednesday night appears to be more of a precautionary measure rather than a sign his knee is a major problem. There's little reason to risk Paul's health on the second night of a back-to-back, especially against a Kings team the Rockets should be able to beat—with or without Paul.

