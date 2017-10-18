Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys (2-3) will continue to have running back Ezekiel Elliott on the field when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (0-5) on Sunday as solid road favorites.

The betting line was slightly lower in favor of the Cowboys due to Elliott's six-game suspension being upheld, but a temporary restraining order issued on Tuesday will allow him to suit up and help his team in this spot.

NFL point spread: The Cowboys opened as four-point favorites; the total was 47 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.9-17.0 Cowboys (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

At some point, there is a possibility that Elliott will need to start serving his suspension. Until then, Dallas has to consider itself fortunate that he is still able to play and make the most of it.

So far, the Cowboys have not capitalized on the multiple opportunities they have been given, and neither has he. They have dropped three of their last four games, and the NFL's reigning rushing champion has totaled more than 85 yards only once during that stretch. However, there will be a sense of urgency here, and Dallas cannot afford to lose its third straight.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

The 49ers just set a league record in losing five consecutive games by three points or less. While that is nothing to brag about, they have been close to picking up their first victory of the season over the past month.

Rookie C.J. Beathard took over for veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback in a 26-24 road setback to the Washington Redskins last week and looked good at times, good enough to keep the starting job for now. And sooner or later, San Francisco will likely earn its first win of 2017.

Smart pick

This is a tough matchup for the 49ers going up against Elliott and the Cowboys, who are desperate to get a win themselves before the suspension kicks in. Dallas has won four of the past five meetings in the series straight up, with seven victories in the team's last 10 road games as well.

San Francisco has played well enough to win recently, but this will be more like the team's season-opening blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers. Bet on the Cowboys to win and cover at online gambling sites.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in six of the Cowboys' last eight games against the 49ers.

The 49ers are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games in Week 7.

The Cowboys are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games on the road.

