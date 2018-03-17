Omri Casspi Reportedly Out Around 1 Week with Ankle Injury

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Omri Casspi is expected to be sidelined for around a week due to a sprained ankle.



The team announced Casspi would miss Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns, with Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reporting the timetable for recovery.

Casspi suffered an ankle injury in the season opener against the Houston Rockets and played just 36 games last season as a member of the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

Casspi has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets in his career as something of a journeyman.

He averaged as many as 11.8 points per game in 2015-16 with Sacramento and has 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in his first season with the Warriors.

It's been a brutal stretch of recent injuries for the Warriors. While Draymond Green (shoulder) has returned to the court, Stephen Curry (ankle), Klay Thompson (thumb) and Kevin Durant (ribs) are all out of action for the time being. Fortunately for Golden State, a 52-17 record has all but locked up a top-two seed in the Western Conference, giving the team time to rest up and get healthy.

The Warriors can rely on the likes of Andre Iguodala, Nick Young and Kevon Looney on the wing in Casspi's absence. But with yet another injury, their depth is being tested.