WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 18

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 18October 18, 2017
Weeks of feuding and brawling between The Undisputed Era and Sanity led to a high-profile main event on Wednesday night's WWE Network broadcast of NXT.
A blockbuster match, it was accompanied by a Triple Threat match between Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Sonya Deville to determine the next entrant into the NXT Women's Championship match, as well as a the return of Kassius Ohno to in-ring competition.
Who emerged victorious, how did the latest events affect the future of NXT and which Superstars cashed their tickets to TakeOver: War Games in Houston?
Find out with this exclusive recap of the October 18 broadcast.
Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot vs. Sonya Deville
There was a point in Wednesday's match where Sonya Deville caught Ember Moon with a spear in midair and nearly scored an upset victory in the Triple Threat match also involving Ruby Riot.
It was Riot who saved the match and ensured the action would continue.
Moon caught Deville with a dropkick in midair, taking the wind out of both women as they crashed to the arena floor. Riot, seizing the opening, soared through the air and wiped both of her opponents out with a high cross body block.
In the middle of the ring, Deville targeted the lower leg of Riot, trapping her in an ankle lock.
Moon soared off the top, wiped out Deville and pinned a prone Riot to secure the victory.
Result
Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot and Sonya Deville
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fun, action-packed way to kick off the broadcast.
Riot sold a ton and looked sympathetic. In fact, it was her guts that kept the match alive long enough for Moon to score the win. A talented worker who never seems to get the breaks she should, Riot was the foundation of a very good match.
Deville looked fantastic working alongside two talented, established in-ring competitors and should prove to have a bright future in NXT.
Aleister Black vs. Raul Mendoza
Velveteen Dream attempted to distract Aleister Black early, stealing his leather jacket. That opened Black up to an attack by a focused and determined Raul Mendoza, who utilized a senton to score a near-fall. Black answered back with a series of kicks and a springboard moonsault.
Black Mass finished Mendoza off as Black recovered from the early onslaught to score a decisive victory.
Result
Aleister Black defeated Raul Mendoz
Grade
B
Analysis
Dream getting in Black's head early and affecting him is a nice touch in that it tells the audience that yes, the charismatic Dream is in the head of his prospective opponent.
Watching Black unleash an ass-kicking will never not be good fun and Wednesday was no exception. He obliterated Mendoza when the time came and looked even more menacing as a result.
The rivalry between Black and Dream remains the most interesting in NXT.
Kassius Ohno vs. Cezar Bonani
Kassius Ohno returned to action Wednesday night but was greeted by a Cezar Bonani who continues to fight harder against the most talented and experienced performers NXT has to offer.
He battled Ohno hard for the majority of the match, keeping him grounded using his strength and athleticism to his advantage.
In the end, Ohno fired off a comeback and blasted him with a discus forearm to the back of the head for the decisive pinfall victory.
Result
Kassius Ohno defeated Cezar Bonani
Grade
B
Analysis
Ohno may have won the match but this felt more like a showcase for Bonani than anything.
He continues to impress when given the opportunity, first defeating Andrade Almas a few months back, then waging war with Ohno in immensely competitive bouts like this one.
It is unlikely Bonani gets anything resembling a push at this point but he continues to put in the work that suggests he may be one of the building blocks of NXT's future.
Sanity vs. The Undisputed Era
The Undisputed Era demonstrated the dominance with which they will approach NXT when united, isolating Alexander Wolfe and wearing him down.
A hot tag to Killian Dain late saw the massive heavyweight pummel the competition and have Sanity en route to a major victory. Adam Cole found himself at the mercy of Dain, Wolfe and Eric Young, his partners Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly laid out by the surging trio.
Then the music of The Authors of Pain played and the former tag team champions unleashed hell on Sanity, leaving the trio lying and asserting themselves as the rightful top contenders to the titles.
Result
Sanity defeated The Undisputed Era via disqualification
Grade
A
Analysis
And with that, the seeds for the previously announced War Games were sown.
The Authors of Pain obviously want their tag titles back. Sanity and Undisputed are embroiled in a heated rivalry. Roddy Strong is sewn into the storyline through his "will he or won't he" dilemma involving Adam Cole and company.
The seamless manner in which the pieces have been put together has made for some stellar television and a legitimately exciting period for NXT.