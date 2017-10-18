WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 18

1 of 4

There was a point in Wednesday's match where Sonya Deville caught Ember Moon with a spear in midair and nearly scored an upset victory in the Triple Threat match also involving Ruby Riot.

It was Riot who saved the match and ensured the action would continue.

Moon caught Deville with a dropkick in midair, taking the wind out of both women as they crashed to the arena floor. Riot, seizing the opening, soared through the air and wiped both of her opponents out with a high cross body block.

In the middle of the ring, Deville targeted the lower leg of Riot, trapping her in an ankle lock.

Moon soared off the top, wiped out Deville and pinned a prone Riot to secure the victory.

Result

Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot and Sonya Deville

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a fun, action-packed way to kick off the broadcast.

Riot sold a ton and looked sympathetic. In fact, it was her guts that kept the match alive long enough for Moon to score the win. A talented worker who never seems to get the breaks she should, Riot was the foundation of a very good match.

Deville looked fantastic working alongside two talented, established in-ring competitors and should prove to have a bright future in NXT.