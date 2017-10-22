WWE TLC 2017: Dream Outcomes for Kurt Angle, The Shield, Finn Balor and More

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE TLC 2017 has drastically changed over the past few days with the two top matches shifting radically. What was once expected to be the opening of the reunion tour for The Shield as well as a final battle of supernaturally gifted opponents has now turned into the surprise return for a legendary veteran and a dream match that seemed to be forever delayed.

These contests have set up a whole different show than the one everyone expected with interesting potential outcomes that could change Monday Night Raw at a time when the brand is in constant flux. The right result could turn this show into a coming-out party for a variety of rising talent.

Moreover, this show will likely decide the future of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as an in-ring competitor while also potentially defining the role of The Shield once they are back to full strength with the return of Roman Reigns. It could even be an opportunity for Finn Balor and AJ Styles to potentially cement their roles as future world championship contenders on their respective brands.

Few knew what to expect of WWE TLC before these sudden changes, and now outcomes for the whole night feel more uncertain than ever. With Enzo Amore battling for the heart of the cruiserweight division and Alexa Bliss and Asuka both potentially on a slow collision course for the top prize in the women's division, this is a show that has important outcomes where the dream for certain wrestlers will change the brand.