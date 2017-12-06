Draymond Green Out vs. Hornets Due to Shoulder Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets with right shoulder soreness, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole.

The team initially announced Wednesday morning that Green was questionable.

Green already suffered a knee injury in the Warriors' season opener against the Houston Rockets, but he has been durable throughout his career and appeared in at least 76 games in each of his first five seasons.

The Michigan State product has been an essential piece of Golden State's run of three straight NBA Finals appearances as a two-time All-Star, three-time member of the All-Defensive First Team and the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year.

He averaged 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game last season and has followed up with 10.4 points, 7.3 boards and 7.1 dimes a night this year.



Fortunately for the Warriors, they are better equipped than most teams to deal with a setback to a marquee contributor even with Stephen Curry (ankle) sidelined thanks to the presences of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Look for them to also rely on the combination of Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee, David West and Jordan Bell more while Green is out.