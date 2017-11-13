Carlos Beltran Announces Retirement After 20-Year MLB Career

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Veteran outfielder Carlos Beltran announced his retirement Monday in a post on The Players' Tribune:

"I am blessed to have played this game for 20 years.

"I am blessed to have played for so many great organizations.

"I am blessed to have shared all of my experiences with my wife and my three kids, my family and friends. To have so many loving fans. To have been able to build a school in Puerto Rico and change the lives of so many kids. To have won the Roberto Clemente Award, which is the greatest honor I could have ever received as a ballplayer.

"And I am blessed to be a champion.

"But now, my time as a player has come to an end.

"Today, I am officially announcing my retirement.

"Muchas gracias, beisbol.

"I can't wait for what the next chapter holds."

Beltran, 40, had a solid season with the Houston Astros in 2017, hitting .231 with 14 homers and 51 RBI in 129 regular-season games. For his career, he hit .279 with 435 home runs, 1,587 RBI and 2,725 hits.

The nine-time All-Star and 1999 American League Rookie of the Year was superb in the postseason in his career, hitting .307 with 15 homers and 42 RBI in 65 career playoff games. While he didn't play a major role in the postseason for the Astros this past year, he was a part of the team that earned the title over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If nothing else, his postseason experience was valuable for the Astros in October.

"Me being able to play in previous October games, I try to pass on to them that it's fun, yes, it's a lot of pressure, but at the end of the day, you have to be able to manage your emotions, be able to go out there and do whatever you have to do," he said during the 2017 ALCS against the New York Yankees, per Howie Kussoy of the New York Post.

