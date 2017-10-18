Dan Quinn Says Falcons Can't Think About Super Bowl 51 Loss in Patriots Rematch

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

While the majority of football fans and media are viewing Sunday's showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots as a rematch of Super Bowl LI, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn wants to focus on the present.

"Well, for sure, we talked about it," he said Wednesday, per ESPN.com. "The biggest thing to say was you don't get to replay games, and you don't get to go replay the Super Bowl. We lost last week, and you don't get to go replay the Miami game."

Despite Quinn's comments, Falcons fans have likely replayed the Super Bowl in their head plenty since their team blew a 28-3 lead and lost 34-38 in overtime.

However, the coach stressed "We don't want to go in the rematch world because we've learned our lessons and you don't get to apply them until you're back in them again. If we keep looking back in the rear-view (mirror), we're not going to be where we want to be."

The Falcons' concerns extend beyond facing the Patriots considering they are coming off two straight losses to the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in a stretch of four consecutive games against AFC East opponents.

Atlanta is now looking up at the 4-2 Carolina Panthers and tied with the 3-2 New Orleans Saints in the NFC South and looking for some momentum before the stretch run of the season.

As for the Patriots, they are 4-2 and in first place in the AFC East. However, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones should have the opportunity to attack their defense, which ranks dead last in the league against the pass (324.8 yards per game).

Much of the criticism for Atlanta after the Super Bowl loss centered on the fact it didn't run the ball enough after establishing a commanding lead, but it is likely better suited keeping the ball in the air again in the rematch given New England's defensive struggles.