Report: Richard Jefferson Nearly Traded by Cavs After Championship Ring Reveal

Richard Jefferson's tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly almost came to an end in 2016 due to a mistake on social media.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com described the story from last offseason:

"He was nearly traded the summer after the championship because he revealed what the Cavs' rings looked like on his Snapchat account before the team was ready to release them to the public. Then-GM David Griffin was so ticked that he was ready to ship him out of town, sources told ESPN, before eventually calming down and accepting Jefferson's apology."

Jefferson remained with the Cavaliers for another year but was traded to the Atlanta Hawks prior to the start of this season.

He was waived by the Hawks before signing a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, per Chris Mannix of The Vertical.

Jefferson spent two years in Cleveland, averaging 5.6 points in 153 regular-season games. He also appeared in 35 playoff games during this stretch, helping the Cavs reach the NBA Finals in 2017 after winning it all in 2016.

It was Jefferson's only championship in 16 years in the NBA, and it seems he was a little too excited to show off his prize. Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com captured the initial post:

The team officially released images of the rings over a month later.

Although the veteran had initially retired following the title run, he came back for more and doesn't appear ready to stop anytime soon.