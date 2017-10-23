2017 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions Before World Series

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 2017 World Series is set to get underway Tuesday night, but there are still another 28 teams left to get their offseasons underway.

While the likes of Giancarlo Stanton and others lead the potential names on the trade block, free agency will begin in earnest not long after the World Series ends.

Here is a look at some of the most notable rumors being bandied about.

Eric Hosmer

The Kansas City Royals have apparently not given up hope of retaining Eric Hosmer.

Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star reported the Royals are making the first baseman their "top priority" this offseason.

Hosmer, who turns 28 on Tuesday, had a career year in 2017. He hit .318/.385/.498 with 25 home runs and 94 runs batted in, setting a career-best with a 4.1 WAR.

If the Royals are able to retain Hosmer, their current plan is to go all-in and attempt to re-sign Mike Moustakas or Lorenzo Cain.

There was nevertheless a sense of finality in Hosmer's last game with the Royals.

"I had shades on for a reason," Moustakas told reporters after the season finale. "I was a wreck all day. After he hit his home run, I had tears in my eyes when I was trying to hit. I had no idea what was going on. It was unbelievable.

"That was one of the coolest moments I've ever been a part of, watching the fans of Kansas City give an ovation and then him going out there and hitting a home run. That was unbelievable. I couldn't believe that happened. I was so happy."

The Royals have rarely been able to compete for marquee free agents in the past, but Hosmer will be an interesting test case.

His 2017 campaign is a bit of an outlier for his career. A year prior, Hosmer put together a disappointing -0.1 WAR; in 2014 it was exactly 0.0. Teams are smarter now about looking at multi-year production rates for players. His total WAR of 7.5 over the last four combined seasons would make him a player well within the Royals' price range.

That said, it only takes one team to look at Hosmer and believe his 2017 performance is replicable to muck things up.

Prediction: Hosmer re-signs with Royals.

Shohei Otani

MLB will see its latest delving into the Japanese player pool this winter, with Shohei Otani set to hit the market for bidding.

The 23-year-old slugger could become one of the most sought-after Japanese players in history, given his age and sensational play in the NPB.

Otani has the potential to be the first major two-way star in recent MLB history. He led NPB in ERA and OPS in 2016, emerging as a two-way force the likes of which we have not seen in modern baseball.

Because he is expected to come stateside before his 25th birthday, Otani will be subject to teams' international player pool money rather than a potential nine-figure contract.

"He was going through the motions," a scout told Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times last month. "He's physically so much superior to everyone else. He just overpowered everyone. He looks like he's ready for a new challenge."

Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reported that challenge could come in Seattle, with the Mariners expected to heavily pursue Otani.

The Mariners have a natural history with Japanese players given their success in turning Ichiro into a star and later the likes of Hisashi Iwakuma.

But they should face stiff competition. Nearly every team would be willing to unload their entire international player pool money to sign Otani, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman went to Japan to watch him play earlier this summer.

If Otani is actually posted, this might wind up being the story of the winter.

Prediction: Otani signs with Yankees.

Advanced stats are via FanGraphs.