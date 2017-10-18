Crisshawn Clark Suing Dana Altman, Oregon Basketball Staff for Negligence

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Former 3-star recruit Crisshawn Clark reportedly filed a lawsuit against the University of Oregon and members of the team's basketball coaching staff, including head coach Dana Altman, on Monday alleging negligence.

According to Oregon Live's Tyson Alger, Clark alleged in the suit that he suffered an ACL injury during a workout with the Ducks during a recruiting visit in 2015 that was against NCAA rules. Specifically, Clark alleges that assistant coach Mike Mennenga ran him through one drill that involved finishing layups through contact.

Citing a copy of the filing, Alger reported Clark alleged "contact from Mennenga threw Clark off balance, causing him to land awkwardly and tear the ACL in his left knee, which he had previously had repaired in April 2015 following a partial tear."



Clark is reportedly seeking $100,000 in damages.

Following the incident during the workout that Clark alleges violated NCAA rules, the 6'4'' point guard missed the entire 2016-17 season with the Pittsburgh Panthers after undergoing surgery to repair a torn MCL and torn meniscus.

He has since transferred to the University of Portland.

🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers Snoop Dogg Surprises His Old High School Football Team with New Kicks 🔥🔥 Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Will Anyone Catch the Astros or Dodgers in the Second Half? Watch Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Beer Baths to Selfies: How Cavs and Dubs Celebrated Their Way Back to NBA Finals Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: No One Has More at Stake Than Kevin Durant The Future of Baseball Is Bright in New York with Young Stars Conforto and Judge Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4 Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4? Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C. Right Arrow Icon

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.com.