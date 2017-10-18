Tampa Officially Awarded Super Bowl 55 at NFL Fall Meeting

Tampa Officially Awarded Super Bowl 55 at NFL Fall MeetingOctober 18, 2017
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that 2021's Super Bowl LV will officially be held in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
The stadium had to meet certain requirements in order to secure the bid after it was first announced in May, but now the scheduling is official as the city will host the championship game for the fifth time.
Tampa last hosted this event in 2009 when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals. The stadium was also the home of the most recent college football national championship game.
Buccaneers co-chairman Bryan Glazer provided his thoughts on the news:
"The final approval of Super Bowl LV is a great source of pride for the Glazer family, the Buccaneers organization and the entire Tampa Bay region. We have made substantial improvements in recent years to ensure that Raymond James Stadium could ultimately host the game for a third time and we appreciate that our fellow owners have recognized the stadium and our area’s long and distinguished history as a world-class host city."
The 66,000-seat stadium first opened in 1996, but has undergone several renovations over the past year worth $150 million. Among the improvements planned are a new locker room and a redesigned West Stadium Club.
With Super Bowl LIV set to take place in Miami, it will mark two straight years the event is held in the state of Florida.
