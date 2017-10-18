Matt Hardy's Wife Reby Responds to WWE Seamstress Who Wished Star 'Dead'October 18, 2017
WWE seamstress Julie Youngberg and Reby Hardy, wife of WWE star Matt Hardy, engaged in a war of words on social media that began when Youngberg tweeted she wished Matt Hardy was dead.
Alluding to the TLC main event in which a fifth wrestler was added to Team Miz to go up against The Shield, Youngberg said she "would love if the fifth man was dead Matt":
Julie Youngberg @AnJewelsBrand
I would love if the fifth man was dead Matt. Did I say that? https://t.co/qp1zKGslRF2017-10-17 23:05:43
Reby Hardy swiftly responded (Warning: tweets contain NSFW language):
Reby Hardy @RebyHardy
Bitch you seen both me & Matt about 20x at TVs & have never said a damn thing. Shut up, pussy. https://t.co/tY5SC1OQXe2017-10-18 01:47:08
Reby Hardy @RebyHardy
Say it in person next time ! Say hi, babe ! What's GOOD, twitter fingers !!! Just remember: I ain't got a job to lose https://t.co/tY5SC1OQXe2017-10-18 01:54:05
According to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, a spokesperson from WWE declined to comment on the exchange.
The bad blood between Hardy and Youngberg goes back to at least 2015.
According to WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri (Warning: link contains NSFW language), Youngberg wrote on Facebook that she had spoken with authorities about alleged perpetrators who were "hacking me, stalking me, making up horrible lies, slander, etc and are trying to break up the beautiful marriage Shannon [Moore] and I have."
Youngberg added that emails sent to her had been traced back to a computer in Cameron, North Carolina, which is Matt and Jeff Hardy's hometown. Reby tweeted Wednesday that police had contacted her about a "crazy fan" who was "wasting their time":
Reby Hardy @RebyHardy
We were actually contacted by an officer a few yrs ago about a "crazy fan" making outrageous claims & wasting their time; It was Julie.2017-10-18 15:33:35
Reby Hardy @RebyHardy
No one is "stalking" you, "hacking" you, spying on you. NO ONE EVEN REMEMBERS YOU EXIST until you start revealing death wishes on twitter2017-10-18 15:37:12
In 2015, Hardy also shared a screenshot of a comment Youngberg made on Facebook insinuating Matt wasn't the biological father of Maxel Hardy, the child he and Reby had together in June 2015.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥
Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already
Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid
Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers
Snoop Dogg Surprises His Old High School Football Team with New Kicks 🔥🔥
Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life
Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP
Will Anyone Catch the Astros or Dodgers in the Second Half?
Watch Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year
Beer Baths to Selfies: How Cavs and Dubs Celebrated Their Way Back to NBA Finals
Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: No One Has More at Stake Than Kevin Durant
The Future of Baseball Is Bright in New York with Young Stars Conforto and Judge
Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4
Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals
Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block
Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4?
Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers?
Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already?
Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards
Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up
Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.