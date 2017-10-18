    Matt Hardy's Wife Reby Responds to WWE Seamstress Who Wished Star 'Dead'

    WWE seamstress Julie Youngberg and Reby Hardy, wife of WWE star Matt Hardy, engaged in a war of words on social media that began when Youngberg tweeted she wished Matt Hardy was dead.

    Alluding to the TLC main event in which a fifth wrestler was added to Team Miz to go up against The Shield, Youngberg said she "would love if the fifth man was dead Matt":

    Reby Hardy swiftly responded (Warning: tweets contain NSFW language):

    According to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, a spokesperson from WWE declined to comment on the exchange.

    The bad blood between Hardy and Youngberg goes back to at least 2015.

    According to WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri (Warning: link contains NSFW language), Youngberg wrote on Facebook that she had spoken with authorities about alleged perpetrators who were "hacking me, stalking me, making up horrible lies, slander, etc and are trying to break up the beautiful marriage Shannon [Moore] and I have."

    Youngberg added that emails sent to her had been traced back to a computer in Cameron, North Carolina, which is Matt and Jeff Hardy's hometown. Reby tweeted Wednesday that police had contacted her about a "crazy fan" who was "wasting their time":

    In 2015, Hardy also shared a screenshot of a comment Youngberg made on Facebook insinuating Matt wasn't the biological father of Maxel Hardy, the child he and Reby had together in June 2015.

