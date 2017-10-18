Jameer Nelson Reportedly Released by Nuggets After 3 Seasons with Team

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Point guard Jameer Nelson's tenure with the Denver Nuggets is reportedly coming to an end.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reported the Nuggets released the 35-year-old veteran. Charania noted Nelson "clears free agency waivers Friday."

Denver acquired Nelson via trade during the 2014-15 season, and he played 75 games for the team in 2016-17.

This news comes after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday the Nuggets were close to signing Richard Jefferson to a one-year deal and would waive Nelson to make room on the roster.

Denver drafted Nelson with the No. 20 overall pick in 2004, but he played the first 10 seasons of his career with the Orlando Magic. He was an All-Star during the 2008-09 season and helped lead the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He then played 23 games for the Dallas Mavericks and six games for the Boston Celtics in 2014-15 before he joined the Nuggets.

While he is no longer in his prime, when he averaged double-digit scoring figures in each of his last nine seasons with Orlando, he put up solid numbers for the Nuggets in 2016-17. He tallied 9.2 points and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three-point range.

Despite Nelson's production last season, adding Jefferson in his place gives Denver depth on the wing after Will Barton suffered an injury in Monday's practice, per Gina Mizell of the Denver Post.