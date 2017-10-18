    Donald Trump on NFL Standing for Anthem: 'Too Much Talk, Not Enough Action'

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2017

    President Donald Trump continued to lash out at the NFL and its owners Wednesday when he tweeted there has been "too much talk" and "not enough action" with regard to his belief that all players should be required to stand for the national anthem.

    Trump's tweet came hours after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed reporters following a meeting in New York with players and owners and reiterated he would like to see players stand for the anthem. 

    However, Goodell stopped short of making a mandate. 

    "We believe our players should stand for the national anthem," he said, according to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.   

    Goodell also clarified that players have made it clear to him they are not trying to disrespect the flag by protesting social injustice and racial inequality when the American flag is presented on the field. 

    Speaking Wednesday, Goodell said (via CNN Money's Ahiza Garcia) players "will state to you, and they have stated to everyone publicly, they are not doing this in any way to be disrespectful to the flag. But they also understand how it's being interpreted."

    Trump previously attacked NFL players who have protested during the anthem when he told supporters at a rally in Alabama he would like to see owners fire the "son of a bitch" who demonstrates. 

    Following those remarks and a conversation with Trump, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated any of his players who protested in a disrespectful manner would be benched. 

    "If there's anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play," Jones said, according to Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg. "Understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we will not play."

    That statement drew praise from the president: 

    Players and owners also convened Tuesday, when the focus was reportedly on how players and teams could affect change in their communities.  

    "We did not ask for it," Goodell said of anthem policy reform, per ESPN.com news services. "We spent today talking about the issues players are trying to bring attention to. Issues in our communities, to make our communities better."

