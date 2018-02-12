Report: Trevor Plouffe, Rangers Agree to Minor League Contract

Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images

Trevor Plouffe is on the move once again after signing a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

After spending his first seven years in Minnesota, the third baseman split time between the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays last season but ended up producing some of the worst numbers of his career. He played 100 total games while hitting just nine home runs with a .198 batting average.

He hit .168 in 42 games with Tampa Bay after a midseason trade.

The Rays had even sent him down to the minors for a short stint before he returned to even less success in September.

Plouffe had been much better during his time with the Twins, averaging 17.2 home runs per season from 2012-16. He hit at least 12 home runs each season with a high of 24, helping him produce a .736 on-base plus slugging percentage in this stretch.

Even without a high batting average, the 31-year-old has shown he can come through with big hits while possessing the versatility to play multiple positions around the infield.

He will now aim to rehabilitate his image while trying to earn a spot on the major league roster. If he can stay healthy, he can be an impact player with his new team, even in a reserve role.

Texas is set on the infield with elite hitters like Adrian Beltre and Joey Gallo, but injuries could force the team to go deeper into the organization.

If it all goes well, the Rangers might have gotten a steal in free agency.