NFL TV Schedule 2017: Coverage Map, Times, Live-Stream Listings for Week 7

We're fast approaching the halfway point of the 2017 NFL season, but as we head into Week 7, one thing is becoming clear: We still have no idea who will qualify for the playoffs.

Sure, some impressions have stuck. We know the 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles are likely going to continue to be the cream of the NFC. We can presume the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs, who just endured their first loss of the season, will get back on track and continue their winning ways.

But the name of the game in the NFL in 2017 is parity, and one of the most exciting (or frustrating, depending on where you stand) threads of this year has been the feeling that almost any team could contend right now.

Sorry, 0-6 Cleveland Browns; you're probably not included in that last category.

Let's take a closer look at the matchups on tap in Week 7, starting with this week's coverage map, courtesy of 506 sports:

The week's full schedule, as well as odds and predictions, are below. Predicted winners are noted in italics.

NFL Week 7 TV Schedule and Picks

Thursday, Oct. 19

Kansas City (-2.5) at Oakland: 8:25 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Oct. 22

Arizona at L.A. Rams (-2.5): 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore at Minnesota (-4.5): 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina (-3) at Chicago: 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville (-3) at Indianapolis: 1 p.m., CBS

New Orleans (-3.5) at Green Bay: 1 p.m., Fox

N.Y. Jets at Miami (-3.5): 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay at Buffalo (-3): 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee (-6.5) at Cleveland: 1 p.m., CBS

Dallas (-4) at San Francisco: 4:05 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-4): 4:25 p.m., CBS

Denver (-2.5) at L.A. Chargers: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Seattle (-7.5) at N.Y. Giants: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Atlanta at New England (-3.5): 8:30 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 23

Washington at Philadelphia (-4): 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Must-Watch Matchups

New Orleans at Green Bay



Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

All hopes rest on Brett Hundley now as the Green Bay Packers prepare to move forward without starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, possibly for the rest of the season.

And now Hundley and the Packers face a New Orleans Saints team that just dropped 52 points on another NFC North team, the Detroit Lions, in Week 6.

The Saints may only have a 3-2 record, but it's not for lack of scoring. New Orleans is No. 4 in the league in scoring offense, averaging a whopping 29 points per game.

The defense has played a big role in that. Facing the Lions last week, the unit totaled five takeaways, three for scores.

Of course, the Saints also allowed the Lions to nearly stage an epic comeback, and the New Orleans offense stalled at inopportune times. As Detroit played catch-up, New Orleans couldn't manage a first down in five straight drives.

So don't write the Packers off just yet. This Green Bay team looked lost without Rodgers, that much is true. Hundley threw three interceptions and the offense had to play from behind for the entire game.

But Hundley has had a full week to work with the first-team offense and will enter the matchup against the Saints with a game plan designed for him. Add in a rushing attack led by Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones, and there may be hope for the Packers yet.

Atlanta at New England

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

On paper, this may be a Super Bowl LI rematch.

But in reality, these Falcons and Patriots teams are different to the ones we saw battle it out on the national stage in February.

The Falcons, at 3-2, are in third place in the NFC South. The 4-2 Patriots are leading the AFC East, but the Buffalo Bills are nipping at their heels.

Why have these teams struggled this year?

For the Patriots, it's largely about the defense, a unit allowing an average of, get ready, 440.7 yards and 26.5 points per game. Those marks rank 32nd and 30th, respectively, in the league heading into Week 7.

Needless to say, that makes New England vulnerable to Atlanta's big-play ability. It's true that the Falcons haven't been the league's top offense, as they were a year ago; in fact, that honor belongs to none other than the Patriots.

But the Falcons have posted respectable marks in yards per game (378.4) and points (24.2), and they're determined to get top weapon Julio Jones more involved, according to head coach Dan Quinn:

"We've got to get more possessions, more time, more plays," Quinn said this week, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN. "And I think that's more a byproduct of getting Julio the ball more."

That's not good news for this Patriots defense, and the game will likely come down to how much success Jones is able to have.

Washington at Philadelphia

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Here is a juicy intra-divisional matchup between NFC East-leading Philadelphia, at 5-1, and Washington, which, at 3-2, along with seemingly most of the rest of the NFC, is still in the playoff hunt.

The Eagles have home-field advantage, where they are undefeated so far this season, and are four-point favorites in the Monday Night Football showdown.

Philadelphia brings a balanced team into the showdown. The Eagles rank No. 6 in the league in scoring offense, averaging 27.5 points per game, and No. 9 in points allowed, at 20.3.

Washington will pin its hopes for a win here on the arm of Kirk Cousins. The signal-caller has taken good care of the football this season; he has only two interceptions in 158 attempts.

But, of course, on the other side is Carson Wentz, not to mention the fact that Philly's ground game, behind LeGarrette Blount, has been picking up steam as the season goes on.

This is already the second time these division rivals will face off this season; Philadelphia defeated Washington 30-17 in the first meeting in Week 1.