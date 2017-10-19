Week 7 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and Props

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers have been among the most unpredictable teams in the NFL this season.

After a fairly impressive performance in a 23-3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the Panthers played back-to-back stinkers against the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints at home.

Don't be fooled by fact they beat the Bills 9-3. The offense was abominable, and Cam Newton looked like a shell of the quarterback he was in his MVP year of 2015. He was then inconsistent in the loss the following week to the Saints.

Just when it appeared the Panthers could be written off, they beat the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions in back-to-back road games. Newton was back in form as he had time to pass and did a great job of finding open receivers.

After those two fine performances, Newton threw three interceptions in a 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Which Newton will show up when the Panthers face the Bears in Chicago in Week 7?

Bob Leverone/Associated Press/Associated Press

The Panthers are three-point road favorites, according to OddsShark, over a team that was once known as the Monsters of the Midway.

The Bears have not been known by that name for years, in part because the team has been so dreadful since parting company with former head coach Lovie Smith after the 2012 season.

While the prospects for the 2017 season aren't great, there is a bit of hope with rookie Mitchell Trubisky starting at quarterback. The 23-year-old was the team's top draft pick, selected with the No. 2 pick overall last spring.

The idea was that Trubisky would watch and learn from Mike Glennon this season, but those plans were scuttled due to the latter's ineffectiveness.

Trubisky helped the Bears play a competitive game in Week 5 against the Vikings and then had a key role in their Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bears don't have a lot of weapons, but RB Jordan Howard and DE Akiem Hicks are capable of making plays that can turn the game in their favor.

Look for Chicago to challenge the Panthers for 60 minutes, and they can take advantage of any lapse by Newton. The Bears make it two wins in a row and the enigmatic Panthers fall again.

Matchup, point spread, prediction (All point spreads courtesy of OddsShark.)

Kansas City at Oakland, KC -3, 46.5, Kansas City/Over

Carolina at Chicago, Car. -3, 40.5, Chicago/Under

New Orleans at Green Bay, NO -5.5, 47.5, NO/Over

Baltimore at Minnesota, Minn. -5.5, 40, Baltimore*/Over

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, Buff. -3, Buffalo

Tennessee at Cleveland, Tenn. -5.5, 46.5, Tennessee/Under

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Jack. -3, 44, Indianapolis/Over

New York Jets at Miami, Mia. -3.5, 38.5, NYJ/Under

Arizona vs. L.A. Rams (London), LAR -3.5. L.A. Rams

Dallas at San Francisco, Dall. -6, 46, San Francisco*/Over

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, Pitt. -5, 41.5, Pittsburgh/Over

Denver at L.A. Chargers, Den. -1.5, 42, L.A. Chargers/Under

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, Sea. -5.5, 40, Seattle/Under

Atlanta at New England, NE -3, 55, Atlanta/Over

Washington at Philadelphia, Phil. -4.5/48.5, Washington/Over

*-Will cover point spread but lose game.

Seattle at N.Y. Giants

The New York Giants were seemingly left for dead after a painful and embarrassing Week 5 home loss to the winless Los Angeles Chargers.

Injuries suffered by the WR crew of Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard left the team in a pitiful state. Second-year head coach Ben McAdoo had a huge job in front of him as he hoped to give the team an alternative game plan.

Without their top receivers, the Giants were not going to beat the Denver Broncos in Week 6 by throwing the ball. It really didn't seem like they had much of a chance to do any damage against Von Miller and the Denver defense because the New York running game was among the worst in the league.

McAdoo knew that had to change. He had to emphasize the run with heavy-duty blocking up front and trust Orleans Darkwa could effectively run with the ball and not turn it over.

Lots of coaches can see their team's problems, but few are capable of figuring out a solution and then having the team execute it proficiently in one week.

The Giants were impressive in picking up a 23-10 victory in Denver, one of the toughest venues in the league for any visitor.

That was one good game, but it does not make a season. What can McAdoo and the Giants do against the Seahawks, one of the most physical teams in the league? Pete Carroll's defense will look to impose its will on Darkwa and punish him every time he runs with the ball.

This is where McAdoo must start to prove himself. He has to show he can win the chess match against a proven coach such as Carroll.

The Giants are 5.5-point home underdogs, and they have collected more than enough momentum to cover the spread, if not win the game. Take the Giants plus the 5.5 points.

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants dominated the NFC East a year ago. This year, it's the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins making the most noise in the division.

This is not a complete surprise, because the Eagles were a much-improved team in 2016 under Doug Pederson than they had been when Chip Kelly was coaching in 2014 and 2015, and the improvement has continued this season.

QB Carson Wentz has triggered the attack with 13 touchdown passes, and the additions of power-running LeGarrette Blount and long-armed receiver Alshon Jeffery have given the Eagles a dangerous element on offense.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Blount has rushed for 390 yards and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry, and he's more than a short-yardage back. Jeffery (24 receptions for 317 yards and two touchdowns) excels at walling off the defender and making the tough catch.

The Redskins are dependent on QB Kirk Cousins, and he has proved to be one of the most effective quarterbacks in the league. The 29-year-old has completed 66.5 percent of his passes with a 9-2 TD-interception ratio.

Cousins is getting a huge contribution from RB Chris Thompson, who is getting the job done as a runner and a receiver. He has scored four touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving, and is proving to be a dependable factor in the offense. Vernon Davis and Terrelle Pryor have also been solid receiving targets, and the Redskins will be even more dangerous when Jordan Reed hits his stride.

The Eagles opened the season by beating the Redskins at FedExField, and the Redskins would clearly like to return serve at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Redskins are 4.5-point underdogs, and the total is listed at 48.5 points. Both offenses are functioning at a high level, and there's no reason to believe either defense will slow down the parade of points. Take the over in this key NFC East encounter.

Prop bet

The loss of Aaron Rodgers is a brutal blow to the Green Bay Packers, and it will likely render their Super Bowl chances moot this year unless he can make a remarkable comeback.

Brett Hundley takes over as Green Bay's starter, and OddsShark is offering a number of prop bets involving the backup's performance.

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Three of them concern Green Bay's Week 7 home game against the New Orleans Saints. The first is the number of interceptions Hundley will throw. Those who believe he will exceed 1.5 interceptions can make that bet at plus-110 odds (wager $100 to win $110). However, betting he throws one or fewer is offered at minus-150 (wager $150 to win $100).

The over-under on Hundley's yaradage is 230.5 yards, and both props are offered at minus-120.

The third prop involves the number of TD passes he will throw against the New Orleans defense. The line is set at 1.5 TD passes, with the over being offered at plus-150 and the under coming at a price of minus-200.

While Hundley is likely to have some struggles, the Saints have many defensive issues and rank 28th against the pass. We expect Hundley to exceed 230.5 passing yard and to throw at least two TD passes. We will play the over on both of those propositions.