    Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Says He 'Messed Up' After Giants Suspension

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2017

    New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie speaks with reporters in the locker room at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tom Canavan)
    Tom Canavan/Associated Press

    One day after his suspension was lifted by the New York Giants, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie addressed the situation that led to him being disciplined by the team. 

    Cromartie said he "messed up" after Wednesday's practice, via Ralph Vacchiano of the New York Daily News

    Without getting into specifics about what happened, Rodgers-Cromartie said it was a “miscommunication” and "misunderstanding" with the team, via Vacchiano

    Vacchiano added that Rodgers-Cromartie cleaned out his locker, which the two-time Pro Bowler explained by saying he's "dramatic" and "crazy."

    ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported on Oct. 13 that Giants head coach Ben McAdoo suspended Rodgers-Cromartie indefinitely for a violation of team rules. 

    The suspension came after Rodgers-Cromartie walked out of the Giants' facilities on Oct. 11. Raanan also noted the 31-year-old "threw his helmet in disgust" after being taken off the field during New York's Week 5 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers with an apparent injury. 

    Rodgers-Cromartie is in his fourth season with the Giants. He has started four of the five games he's appeared in this season, and his six interceptions last season led all New York defenders and tied his career high. 

    The Giants will have their usual cornerback trio of Rodgers-Cromartie, Eli Apple and Janoris Jenkins available for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks

