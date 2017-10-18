Paul George Felt 'Devastated' and 'Nauseous' After Gordon Hayward's Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Few players know better than Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George about what Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward is going through after he suffered a fractured left ankle six minutes into his debut for his new team Tuesday night in a 102-99 season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

George told reporters Wednesday that he "felt devastated" and was "nauseous" watching Hayward's injury happen. He also said he spoke with Hayward Tuesday night. ESPN.com's Royce Young shared George's comments:

George missed all but six games of the 2014-15 NBA season after he suffered a compound leg fracture during a USA Basketball scrimmage in August 2014. He then had a career year in 2015-16, averaging 23.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He was also an All-Star in 2016-17 for the Indiana Pacers, who traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg, Hayward flew back to Boston with the rest of his team after Tuesday's game and was then going to be transported to New England Baptist Hospital. Forsberg also reported that Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Hayward would have an MRI and CT scan before he and the team determined the next step in his recovery.

The fact George hardly missed a beat after making a full recovery from his leg fracture at least offers some hope Hayward can again be an All-Star once he's healthy enough to suit up for the Celtics.

