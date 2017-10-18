NFL Rookies Torching Record Books Through First 6 Weeks

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The 2017 class of rookie skill-position players have taken the NFL by storm. Through six weeks of the campaign, no other group of first-year players—excluding the 1987 season that featured replacements in the first three games—has totaled more scrimmage yards or touchdowns in league history, per NFL Communications.

Through six weeks of action, rookies have totaled 8,352 scrimmage yards, outpacing the previous mark of 7,693 set in 2014 by a significant margin. The touchdowns record was previously held by the 1983 rookie class (57), but the 2017 players have totaled 59 thus far.

In terms of yards from scrimmage, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt not only leads rookies, but he also leads the league in the category with 885, per Pro Football Reference. Jacksonville Jaguars tailback Leonard Fournette (732) ranks second among rookies, with Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook—who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 4—amassing 444 yards to still rank third in the class.

The first non-running back on the list is New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, who ranks seventh among rookies totaled 282 receiving yards this season. Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp is first at his position and 10th overall with 265 scrimmage yards.

Fournette leads the way with seven touchdowns this season, with Hunt trailing right behind with six. Despite not racking up a ton of yardage, Cleveland Browns rookie tight end David Njoku sits third on the list with three scores thus far, per Pro Football Reference.

None of the scoring accounts for passing touchdowns either. Houston Texans rookie signal-caller Deshaun Watson has thrown for a league-high 15 scores. Browns rookie Deshone Kizer and Chicago Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky have added a couple passing scores as well.

Week 7 gets underway Thursday evening with Hunt and the Chiefs taking on the Oakland Raiders. While the Cook injury may slow the progress of scrimmage yards, it appears the 2017 rookie class could have one of the best inaugural campaigns in NFL history.