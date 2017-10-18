Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Brett Deering/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns own the edge in the all-time series with the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-7, but the Cowboys are 5-2 both straight up and against the spread over the last seven meetings. That includes four straight victories in Austin, and OSU aims to run that streak to five Saturday afternoon.

College football point spread: The Cowboys opened as six-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 49.2-29.8 Cowboys (College football picks on every game)

Why the Oklahoma State Cowboys can cover the spread

Since taking a 44-31 home loss to TCU, the Cowboys have won two straight, including a 59-16 decision over Baylor last week. OSU spotted the Bears an early touchdown, then used a 35-3 run to take control. The Cowboys later secured the cover as 16-point favorites by tacking on the final 21 points of the game.

Oklahoma State racked up a school-record 747 yards of offense, with 276 on the ground and 471 through the air.

The Cowboys have outgained each of their six opponents this season, five of them by at least 200 yards.

Oklahoma State is also 2-1 ATS on the road this year. The Cowboys couldn't quite cover 10 points at Texas Tech although they had their chances, but they easily covered 10 at Pittsburgh and 28 at South Alabama.

Why the Texas Longhorns can cover the spread

Texas had won two straight and nearly pulled off a comeback last week against Oklahoma before eventually succumbing 29-24. The Longhorns fell down to the Sooners 20-0 late in the second quarter but rallied all the way back to take a 24-23 lead midway through the fourth. They gave up a long Oklahoma touchdown pass, then had two late drives stall. But they did hang on for the backdoor cover as nine-point dogs.

The Texas offense produced 428 total yards as freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for 278 and one touchdown and ran for 106 and another score. The Longhorns defense stiffened in the second half, holding the Sooners to a field goal and that one touchdown on a broken coverage over the last 30 minutes.

Since that embarrassing loss to Maryland to start this season, Texas is 4-0-1 against the spread.

Smart pick

Oklahoma State can put up points with the best of them, but they can give up a few as well. Texas is progressing under new coach Tom Herman; that loss to the Terrapins already seems like a long time ago. The smart money here likes the Longhorns with the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in five of Oklahoma State's last six games on the road against Texas.

Texas is 6-16 ATS in its last 22 games after consecutive ATS wins.

The total has gone under in 11 of Texas's last 13 games.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.