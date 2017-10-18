Report: Redskins 1st-Round Pick Jonathan Allen out for Season with Foot Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Redskins rookie defensive end Jonathan Allen will reportedly miss the rest of the 2017 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in last Sunday's 26-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN.com's John Keim reported Wednesday.

Allen, whom Washington selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2017 draft, had 10 combined tackles and a sack in his first five games with the team.

The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion confirmed Allen is lost for the year.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had initially reported Monday that Allen suffered a sprain in his foot that would keep him out three to four weeks. According to Keim, that was a preliminary diagnosis before the former Alabama star met with a specialist to determine the extent of the damage in his foot.

Despite the addition of Allen, Washington's defensive line hasn't made a significant jump from 2016 to 2017. According to Football Outsiders, the unit ranked 27th in adjusted line yards and ninth in adjusted sack rate last year. The team sits 28th and 11th, respectively, in those two categories this season.

Pro Football Focus' William Moy ranked Allen as the eighth-best rookie (81.3) in the NFL through the first six weeks of the season. Taking Allen out of the equation will further weaken what has already been an underwhelming Washington defensive line.