Draymond Green Reportedly Will Undergo MRI on Knee Injury

Draymond Green Reportedly Will Undergo MRI on Knee InjuryOctober 18, 2017
After leaving Tuesday's season opener against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will undergo an MRI.
Per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, Green will have an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of his knee injury.
The Warriors announced Green's injury as a strained left knee. He was injured late in the third quarter while driving to the basket when his leg appeared to buckle as he pulled up for a shot against Rockets forward Trevor Ariza.
Green told TNT's David Aldridge he will "be fine." Anthony Slater of The Athletic noted the Warriors star did receive treatment on his leg after the game but was "not limping bad and doesn't have any type of brace on it."
After Green left Tuesday's game, the Rockets outscored the Warriors 34-20 in the fourth quarter and erased a 12-point deficit to earn a 122-121 victory.
Green nearly recorded a triple-double in the loss with nine points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. He led the Warriors with an average of 7.0 assists and finished second with 7.9 rebounds in 76 games last season.
