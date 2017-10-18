    Draymond Green Reportedly Will Undergo MRI on Knee Injury

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 17: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Houston Rockets on October 17, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    After leaving Tuesday's season opener against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will undergo an MRI. 

    Per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, Green will have an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of his knee injury. 

    The Warriors announced Green's injury as a strained left knee. He was injured late in the third quarter while driving to the basket when his leg appeared to buckle as he pulled up for a shot against Rockets forward Trevor Ariza. 

    Green told TNT's David Aldridge he will "be fine." Anthony Slater of The Athletic noted the Warriors star did receive treatment on his leg after the game but was "not limping bad and doesn't have any type of brace on it."

    After Green left Tuesday's game, the Rockets outscored the Warriors 34-20 in the fourth quarter and erased a 12-point deficit to earn a 122-121 victory. 

    Green nearly recorded a triple-double in the loss with nine points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. He led the Warriors with an average of 7.0 assists and finished second with 7.9 rebounds in 76 games last season. 

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid

    2. Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star

    3. Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers

    4. NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg

    5. NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme

    6. Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP

    7. Jordan Bell NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Warriors Rookie

    8. Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far

    9. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft

    10. Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie

    11. Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls

    12. Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie

    13. Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    14. Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie

    15. The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History

    16. Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle

    17. LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down

    18. Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Melo: Phil Would've 'Trade Me for a Bag of Chips'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Low-Key NBA Rivalry Games Worth Watching

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Mirotic Out 4-6 Weeks After Fight

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bulls' Portis Banned 8 Games for Mirotic Punch

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report