Lakers News: Latest Buzz on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Julius Randle and More

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

With the Los Angeles Lakers set to open the 2017-18 regular season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, much of the news surrounding the team is centered on who's actually going to suit up.

Lakers fans already know they won't see Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the court. The NBA suspended the 24-year-old shooting guard for two games stemming from his guilty plea in June to a DUI charge.

When he does make his Lakers debut, Caldwell-Pope may be sporting a new facial accessory. The team announced Tuesday that he was set to get an MRI to determine whether he suffered a broken nose after getting inadvertently elbowed in the face during practice.

Because of his suspension, Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans is the earliest Caldwell-Pope can play. That could work out well because it allows him even more time to heal without actually costing him any game time.

With that said, being suspended, suffering a broken nose and potentially wearing a mask isn't an optimal start for a player who's essentially on a one-year, prove-it contract.

Like Caldwell-Pope, Julius Randle has a strong incentive to impress the Lakers and other NBA front offices this season. Randle and the Lakers failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, making him a restricted free agent at the end of the year.

Given what's at stake for Randle, any hesitation he had about possibly coming off the bench is understandable.

The 22-year-old offered a curt response when pressed on the possibility, according to Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Bresnahan:

Randle showed improvement in his third season but still hasn't had that breakout year some expected him to enjoy. His field-goal percentage climbed from 42.9 percent in 2015-16 to 48.7 percent in 2016-17, and he doubled his assists from 1.8 per game to 3.6 over that same span.

Given the fact he's only 6'9", establishing a consistent perimeter game is imperative for Randle. He's only a career 27.3 percent shooter from three-point territory, and his lack of range limits his potential on the offensive end.

With Larry Nance Jr. and Kyle Kuzma options for the Lakers at power forward, Randle could be in a tough spot as he plays out the remainder of his rookie contract. Los Angeles' frontcourt depth may eat into his playing time when he needs to play as much as possible to maximize his earning potential.

Randle's role within the Lakers and his overall progression are one of the more intriguing storylines for a Lakers team with an eye toward next season and beyond.

That future could potentially include Andrew Bogut, who signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Lakers last month.

Fans haven't seen Bogut play since he suffered a season-ending fractured tibia in his Cleveland Cavaliers debut in March. Bresnahan reported Monday the Lakers listed Bogut as inactive for Thursday night's game; however, head coach Luke Walton sounded more optimistic a day later:

When he's healthy enough to play, Bogut will likely be Los Angeles' third center off the bench behind Brook Lopez and Ivica Zubac. Bogut may even slip to fourth depending on where Walton sees second-round draft pick Thomas Bryant in the rotation.

There's a reason the Cavs picked Bogut up after the Philadelphia 76ers bought out his contract. His tibia injury casts some doubt on whether he still can be an effective defensive presence. But bringing him off the bench is a nice luxury for Los Angeles, especially when he's on a cheap one-year contract.