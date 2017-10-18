Master P Says He May Try to Start New Football League with Colin Kaepernick

Master P Says He May Try to Start New Football League with Colin KaepernickOctober 18, 2017
In an interview with TMZ Sports on Tuesday, rapper Master P mentioned the possibility of starting a new football league with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
As seen in the following video, Master P said the lack of an ownership stake is why Kaepernick has little control of his status in the NFL:
With regard to starting a new league with Kaepernick, Master P said: "I'll help him start his own league. I think he should. I mean, he's a great football player. I think the NFL should have some competition."
Master P is already immersed in the world of professional sports. He founded the Global Mixed Gender Basketball league, which has signed several former NBA players, including Carlos Boozer, Glen Davis and Metta World Peace, per the league's official website.
He also discussed the defunct United Football League with TMZ and how football players lack alternatives outside of the NFL.
Kaepernick remains unsigned on the heels of a six-year career with the Niners that featured a trip to the Super Bowl.
This week, he filed a grievance against NFL owners, alleging collusion against signing him.
Last season, Kaepernick went 1-10 as a starter for San Francisco, but he threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 468 yards and two additional scores.
