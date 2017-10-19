NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on DeAndre Jordan, Jared Dudley and More

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Although the 2017-18 NBA regular season just got underway Tuesday night, trade speculation is already providing an early start for the rumor mill.

It's unlikely any front offices around the league are seriously considering notable moves at this time of the year, but the October trade talk can at least provide fans with some names to keep in mind once the campaign eventually begins to separate the contenders from the pretenders.

So let's check out some of the latest trade chatter from around the NBA and analyze what it could mean for the teams and players involved moving forward.

Los Angeles Clippers Listened To DeAndre Jordan Offers

Jordan is one of the most unique players in the league. He's a top-tier rim protector and rebounder with an extremely limited offensive skill set. Yet he's effective when used properly on offense, as illustrated by a career 67.7 field goal percentage through his first nine NBA seasons.

Even though the game has shifted more toward perimeter-oriented players, including post players who can stretch the floor, there's still a place for the 29-year-old Houston native. He ranked fifth among centers in Value Added during the 2016-17 campaign.

And he may be available at some point this season. Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reported the Clippers "finally listened when suitors" started calling about Jordan around June's draft but did not formally shop him. Lowe listed the Washington Wizards as the "most tantalizing" possible trade partner.

The Wizards are certainly an ideal match on paper. They feature the terrific backcourt tandem of John Wall and Bradley Beal, and Jordan would both bolster the team's defensive production and create plenty of easy looks down low when the guards attack the paint.

Jordan's contract could pose a hurdle, though. He carries a $22.6 million cap hit this season and can opt out to become an unrestricted free agent after the campaign, per Spotrac. So the Clippers may wait until closer to the deadline to see where they stand and what type of offers they may receive from a contender.

Jared Dudley An Option For Minnesota Timberwolves?

Dudley figures to become an attractive trade option as the season wears on. He's a prototypical glue guy who can help bolster a bench during a playoff run, and he also has ample starting experience should an injury strike during that critical part of the campaign.

The 32-year-old Boston College product has only averaged above 10 points three times across his decade in the NBA. But he's connected on just under 40 percent of his career three-point attempts and ranked ninth among small forwards in Defensive Real Plus-Minus last season, per ESPN.com.

After Lowe reported the Wolves could target Dudley, Darren Wolfson of KSTP noted they had already done background research on the Phoenix Suns forward's offseason toe surgery.

Minnesota is trying to move closer to the top teams in the Western Conference, led by the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. Smaller moves like trading for Dudley don't make a major splash, but they go a long way in helping fill out a roster.

The veteran could slot in nicely behind the starting wing tandem of Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins, giving the Timberwolves' second unit a boost alongside Jamal Crawford.

Rashad Vaughn, John Henson On Milwaukee Bucks' Block

The Bucks are developing into a sleeper team in the weaker Eastern Conference thanks to budding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as a growing brigade of secondary contributors, highlighted by Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton and, once healthy, Jabari Parker.

They may also be looking to clear some cap space in order to acquire another big name, which is necessary to become a legitimate threat given the star-studded rosters of the Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and other title hopefuls.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported Milwaukee has been "working to trade several players" for cap reasons. Vaughn and Henson are among the group who could get moved.

Vaughn could represent an intriguing flier for a rebuilding team. He averaged 17.8 points across 23 games at UNLV before getting selected in the first round of the 2015 draft by Milwaukee. Getting more playing time elsewhere could allow him to break through at the NBA level.

Meanwhile, Henson has enjoyed success in spurts since joining the Bucks as the 14th overall selection in 2012. Like Vaughn, however, limited playing time has prevented him from making a larger impact. A change of scenery could lead to a more consistent role.