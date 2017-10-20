Premier League Week 9 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City lead the Premier League by two points from Manchester United following their scintillating 7-2 defeat of Stoke City last time out.

Burnley are the next side in the firing line for Pep Guardiola's side in Week 9, and they will be looking to take something from their visit to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's United will be looking to get back to winning ways after their 0-0 draw with Liverpool when they visit Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, Everton face Arsenal before Tottenham Hotspur take on Liverpool in a high-quality Sunday schedule.

Here are the fixtures for Week 9, along with viewing information and predictions.

Friday, Oct. 20

West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET) on Sky Sports Premier League (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.): 2-1

Saturday, Oct. 21

Chelsea vs. Watford (12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET) on Sky Sports Premier League and NBCSN: 2-2

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET): 0-2

Manchester City vs. Burnley (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET): 3-0

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET) on NBCSN: 2-1

Stoke City vs. Bournemouth (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET) on NBCSN: 1-1

Swansea City vs. Leicester City (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET) on NBCSN: 2-0

Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion (5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET) on BT Sport 1 (UK) and NBCSN: 0-0

Sunday, Oct. 22

Everton vs. Arsenal (1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET) on Sky Sports Premier League and NBCSN: 1-3

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool (4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET) on Sky Sports Premier League and NBCSN: 2-2

Live-stream links: Sky Go. BT Sport App. NBC Sports App.

City look genuinely unstoppable at the moment. They have won their last six league games on the bounce while scoring 26 goals and conceding just three.

They put in another fine display midweek as they downed Napoli 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League, and another comfortable win seems likely on Saturday at home to Burnley.

The Sky Blues should be wary of complacency, though, as Sean Dyche's Clarets have a fantastic away record so far this term.

They have not lost in four league games on the road in 2017-18, returning a hugely impressive eight points from trips to Everton, Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea.

So good is Burnley's defensive organisation that they have managed to frustrate some of the best attacking units in the Premier League.

However, City have the quality to unlock even Burnley's staunch back line, as they have countless players who can find the net. Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane have all returned at least four goals in their first eight league games.

Before last weekend's stalemate at Anfield, United had also been scoring for fun, and they will be eager to get back on track against Huddersfield.

Striker Romelu Lukaku was isolated and ineffective in the Merseyside clash and had just one clear effort on goal, per the Mail on Sunday's Oliver Holt:



One poor game is unlikely to derail the Belgian's season, though. He has, after all, netted seven goals in eight league appearances for United in 2017-18, per WhoScored.com.

And he should cause Huddersfield's defence all kinds of trouble on Saturday, especially as Mourinho will surely encourage more attacking intent given the Terriers are a side United should beat comfortably.