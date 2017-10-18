DeShone Kizer Named Browns' Starting QB vs. Titans over Kevin Hogan

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson announced Wednesday that rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer will return to a starting role for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Kevin Hogan started in place of Kizer last week after the rookie struggled in the season's first five games, but Hogan likewise faltered during a 33-17 loss against the Houston Texans.

Hogan completed just 20 of his 37 pass attempts for 140 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in his first career NFL start.

According to Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official website, Jackson suggested Kizer is now better prepared to start after going through some trials and tribulations.

"I think when you see some of the things that have happened to you in games and you can see it happening with somebody else that hurts your football team, you understand ... the turnovers are putting the team at risk. When there is a chance, an opportunity to score points and here comes a turnover coming the other way, when sometimes the accuracy—you miss a ball, you throw it a little high or a little low or whatever all those things are—that it stops drives, and it doesn't give your offensive football team the best opportunity to have success. I think seeing some of the re-protection ID things that came up a little bit yesterday was very eye-opening to him, and I think it was a good experience for him."

In five starts, the 2017 second-round pick out of Notre Dame led the team to an 0-5 record. He completed just 50.9 percent of his passes for 851 yards, three touchdowns and an NFL-high nine interceptions.

While Kizer has shown solid mobility with 126 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, he has also fumbled three times.

The Browns are 0-6 on the season, and in Jackson's 22 games as the team's head coach dating back to the start of the 2016 campaign, they are 1-21.

🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥