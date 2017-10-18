5-Star PF Emmitt Williams Arrested on Sexual Battery, False Imprisonment Charges

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Emmitt Williams, one of the top-rated power forwards in the 2018 college basketball recruiting class, was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment in Florida.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports passed along the news based on a review of police records.

NBC Sports' Rob Dauster noted the Orlando Police Department booked him at 12:40 a.m. ET on $3,500 bond ahead of a Wednesday court appearance.

No further details about the alleged incident were immediately released.

Williams is a 5-star prospect who's ranked as the No. 21 overall player in the 2018 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He's also listed as the fifth-best power forward and fourth-best player from Florida among next year's incoming group.

The Oak Ridge High School standout had received scholarship offers from numerous high-profile programs, including Duke, Kansas, Florida and Oregon, per 247Sports.